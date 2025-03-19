Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm

Colin Farrell is set to expand his presence in the DC Universe as he takes on the lead role in Sgt. Rock, a World War II action film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name, Challengers). The upcoming adaptation, backed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, aims to showcase DC’s expanding range of content, blending comic book storytelling with gritty wartime drama.

A Star-Studded Journey to the Lead Role

The role of Sgt. Frank Rock, a battle-hardened soldier leading an elite combat unit in World War II, has been a coveted one in Hollywood for years. Daniel Craig was previously considered for the part, but he exited the project in February without officially signing on. Over the years, stars like Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger were also linked to the character, though their versions never made it to the screen.

With Farrell now in the driver’s seat, Sgt. Rock is set to begin filming in England this summer. The screenplay is being written by Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers and Queer. The film is expected to be a gritty, realistic war epic rather than a traditional superhero adaptation.

Expanding the DC Universe

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new creative heads of DC Studios, view Sgt. Rock as an opportunity to demonstrate the versatility of the DC brand. Unlike Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman—which is set to redefine DC’s cinematic universe when it debuts in July—this film will be a straightforward war movie, staying true to the raw intensity of the comics.

Sgt. Rock, originally introduced in 1959, is a grizzled yet heroic leader of Easy Company, a battalion of American soldiers known for taking on dangerous missions during World War II. The character embodies the toughness and resilience of a true battlefield warrior, making the casting of Farrell—a performer known for his intensity and depth—a perfect fit.

Colin Farrell’s Growing DC Legacy

Farrell first entered the DC Universe in 2022, playing the ruthless crime boss Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, in Matt Reeves’ The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson. His unrecognizable transformation—complete with extensive prosthetics—earned him widespread acclaim. He reprised the role in the upcoming HBO Max spinoff The Penguin, which delves into Oz Cobb’s rise to power in Gotham’s underworld.

Farrell’s performance in The Penguin has already earned him SAG and Golden Globe awards, further solidifying his place in the DC Universe with Sgt. Rock, he now transitions from Gotham’s criminal underworld to the brutal battlefields of World War II, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

What to Expect from Sgt. Rock

With Luca Guadagnino directing and Kuritzkes penning the script, Sgt. Rock promises to be a highly stylized war film, distinct from traditional superhero fare. Given Farrell’s ability to bring depth and complexity to his characters, fans can expect a nuanced take on the battle-worn soldier.

As DC Studios continues to diversify its storytelling, Sgt. Rock has the potential to become a standout project in its lineup, delivering a gripping war story while expanding the ever-evolving DC cinematic universe.