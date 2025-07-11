Superman’s Post-Credits Scenes Are Quiet, Unexpected—and Exactly What Superhero Films Need

James Gunn’s Superman is already being hailed as a revitalizing force in the DC Universe, and it’s not just the action-packed plot or David Corenswet’s stellar debut as Clark Kent. What’s truly catching fans off guard? The film’s two post-credit scenes don’t tease sequels, cameos, or multiverse madness. Instead, they offer something far rarer in modern superhero cinema—soul.

The Moon Scene: Superman, Krypto, and Solitude

The first Superman post-credit scene unfolds quietly during the stylised tribute credits that echo the Richard Donner era. In a beautifully serene shot, Superman sits on the moon with Krypto, his loyal canine companion, silently watching Earth from afar.







The visual, previously teased by James Gunn on social media, is more than just a pretty frame—it nods to Superman: Up in the Sky, the 2019 comic series by Tom King and Andy Kubert. It also taps into a deeper, emotional layer of Superman’s character: his isolation. Though he is a symbol of hope and strength, Clark Kent is still an alien looking down on a world he protects but doesn’t quite belong to.

This peaceful image adds a poetic pause after the intensity of the main film, and reminds audiences that Superman’s most significant power may be his empathy, not his strength.

The Mister Terrific Moment: Humor and Humanity

The final post-credit scene is more playful but equally meaningful. Following the chaotic finale—where Lex Luthor’s black hole from a pocket universe nearly destroys Metropolis—Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Superman inspect a damaged building. Terrific has attempted to fix a structural crack, but not quite perfectly.

When Superman hesitates to point it out, Terrific storms off, and Clark Kent reacts with charming self-awareness, muttering, “I’m such a jerk sometimes. Darn it!” before kicking a rock in frustration like a moody teen.

It’s a small moment, but it’s vintage James Gunn: funny, flawed, and deeply human. It doesn’t set up a villain. It doesn’t scream, “See you in the next movie.” It just gives us more Clark Kent.

Welcome Shift in Superhero Storytelling

For years, post-credit scenes have served as launching pads for universes that never fully materialize (just ask Harry Styles’ Eros or the ghost of Cavill’s Superman). But Superman flips the script. Instead of plot teases, we get character beats. Instead of franchise setups, we get emotional payoffs.

In a genre where the next thing often overshadows the current one, James Gunn’s approach is both refreshing and revolutionary. These scenes remind us that what makes Superman super isn’t just flight or laser vision—it’s compassion, awkwardness, and even self-doubt.

If this is the new DCU blueprint, we’re all in.