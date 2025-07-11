Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Superman’s Post-Credits Scenes Are Quiet, Unexpected—and Exactly What Superhero Films Need

Superman’s Post-Credits Scenes Are Quiet, Unexpected—and Exactly What Superhero Films Need James Gunn DCU

DC Comics

Superman’s Post-Credits Scenes Are Quiet, Unexpected—and Exactly What Superhero Films Need

Screen Plunge
Published on

James Gunn’s Superman is already being hailed as a revitalizing force in the DC Universe, and it’s not just the action-packed plot or David Corenswet’s stellar debut as Clark Kent. What’s truly catching fans off guard? The film’s two post-credit scenes don’t tease sequels, cameos, or multiverse madness. Instead, they offer something far rarer in modern superhero cinema—soul.

The Moon Scene: Superman, Krypto, and Solitude

The first Superman post-credit scene unfolds quietly during the stylised tribute credits that echo the Richard Donner era. In a beautifully serene shot, Superman sits on the moon with Krypto, his loyal canine companion, silently watching Earth from afar.



The visual, previously teased by James Gunn on social media, is more than just a pretty frame—it nods to Superman: Up in the Sky, the 2019 comic series by Tom King and Andy Kubert. It also taps into a deeper, emotional layer of Superman’s character: his isolation. Though he is a symbol of hope and strength, Clark Kent is still an alien looking down on a world he protects but doesn’t quite belong to.

This peaceful image adds a poetic pause after the intensity of the main film, and reminds audiences that Superman’s most significant power may be his empathy, not his strength.

The Mister Terrific Moment: Humor and Humanity

The final post-credit scene is more playful but equally meaningful. Following the chaotic finale—where Lex Luthor’s black hole from a pocket universe nearly destroys Metropolis—Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Superman inspect a damaged building. Terrific has attempted to fix a structural crack, but not quite perfectly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

When Superman hesitates to point it out, Terrific storms off, and Clark Kent reacts with charming self-awareness, muttering, “I’m such a jerk sometimes. Darn it!” before kicking a rock in frustration like a moody teen.

It’s a small moment, but it’s vintage James Gunn: funny, flawed, and deeply human. It doesn’t set up a villain. It doesn’t scream, “See you in the next movie.” It just gives us more Clark Kent.

Welcome Shift in Superhero Storytelling

For years, post-credit scenes have served as launching pads for universes that never fully materialize (just ask Harry Styles’ Eros or the ghost of Cavill’s Superman). But Superman flips the script. Instead of plot teases, we get character beats. Instead of franchise setups, we get emotional payoffs.

In a genre where the next thing often overshadows the current one, James Gunn’s approach is both refreshing and revolutionary. These scenes remind us that what makes Superman super isn’t just flight or laser vision—it’s compassion, awkwardness, and even self-doubt.

If this is the new DCU blueprint, we’re all in.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets Got Back 2025 US tour Tickets Beatles

Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets
By July 11, 2025
Diddy’s Daughters D’Lila and Jessie Launch Fashion Brand 12TWINTY1 Days After Father’s Sex Trafficking Trial Verdict Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy’s Daughters D’Lila and Jessie Launch Fashion Brand 12TWINTY1 Days After Father’s Sex Trafficking Trial Verdict
By July 10, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
Superman’s Post-Credits Scenes Are Quiet, Unexpected—and Exactly What Superhero Films Need James Gunn DCU

Superman’s Post-Credits Scenes Are Quiet, Unexpected—and Exactly What Superhero Films Need
By July 11, 2025
‘Night at the Museum’ Reboot Officially in the Works at 20th Century Studios Shawn Levy Ben Stiller Tripper Clancy

‘Night at the Museum’ Reboot Officially in the Works at 20th Century Studios
By July 10, 2025
Drake's Private Jet for Streamers Ahead of Wireless Festival Headlining Run Livestream Adin Ross Wireless Festival Iceman What Did I Miss

Drake’s Private Jet for Streamers Ahead of Wireless Festival Headlining Run
By July 10, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
Skyesports and FMWC Partner to Host Microsoft Excel World Championship India Qualifier in Chennai

Skyesports and FMWC Partner to Host Microsoft Excel World Championship
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...