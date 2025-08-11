Disney Cancels Goosebumps After Two Seasons — But Season 3 Still Has a Chance

Disney has officially canceled its supernatural horror series Goosebumps after just two seasons, but the door isn’t fully closed on a third chapter. Thanks to Sony Pictures Television’s involvement, there’s still hope that the popular adaptation of R.L. Stine’s iconic book series could find new life on another network or streaming platform.

The latest TV version of Goosebumps premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13, 2023, captivating audiences with its mix of nostalgic horror and fresh storytelling. Its sophomore season arrived on January 10, 2025, but despite strong viewership — 75 million total hours in the U.S. and another 43 million across 16 international markets — Disney has opted not to move forward with Season 3.







A Modern Take on a ’90s Classic

This Goosebumps wasn’t a simple remake of the 1995 anthology series. Instead of standalone spooky tales, each season featured a continuous storyline with a new cast of characters.

Season 1 starred Zack Morris as Isaiah, Isa Briones as Margot, Miles McKenna as James, Ana Yi Puig as Isabella, and Justin Long as the mysterious Nathan Bratt. It kicked off with a five-episode premiere followed by weekly installments, wrapping up on November 17, 2023.

Season 2 shifted gears with a fresh cast, including Friends alum David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, and Sam McCarthy as Devin. This time, all eight episodes were released at once — a move that may have influenced binge-watch appeal but didn’t stop Disney from pulling the plug.

The Future of Goosebumps Season 3

While Disney may have moved on, Sony Pictures Television — which co-produces the series alongside Scholastic Entertainment and Disney Branded Television — isn’t ready to let Goosebumps fade into the shadows. According to Variety, Sony plans to shop the show to other networks and streamers, exploring different creative approaches for a potential Season 3.

That means Goosebumps is in a far better position than other recently canceled Disney+ shows like Willow and Star Wars: The Acolyte, both of which ended without any active revival plans. If Sony secures a new home for the franchise, fans might still get another season of eerie mysteries, supernatural chills, and nostalgic thrills.

For now, the fate of Goosebumps hangs in the balance with Season 3 — but horror fans know that in this genre, nothing stays dead forever.