Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic musical Hamilton is heading to movie theaters for the first time. Originally filmed in 2016 with the original Broadway cast, the cinematic version of the stage production will debut in U.S., Canadian, and Puerto Rican theaters on September 5, with later international releases in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Lin-Manuel Miranda broke the news during an August 6 appearance on The Tonight Show, saying, “We filmed most of the original cast performing in Hamilton in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically. But then the pandemic hit.” The film was first made available on Disney+ in July 2020, where it broke streaming records and brought the revolutionary musical to audiences stuck at home.

But now, Hamilten fans will finally get to see the story of Alexander Hamilton, the "ten-dollar founding father," in theaters where it was originally meant to shine.







The theater release comes amid a wave of Hamilten anniversary celebrations. A special invite-only benefit performance is taking place tonight at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, with proceeds going to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. A $10 fan lottery matinee earlier today also drew passionate audiences eager to celebrate the show’s milestone.

Hamilton, which won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, changed the landscape of musical theater when it premiered on Broadway on August 6, 2015. With its fusion of hip-hop, R&B, and traditional musical elements—and a diverse cast telling the story of America’s founding—the show earned critical acclaim and cultural immortality.

The filmed version stars the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton), Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Daveed Diggs (Lafayette/Jefferson), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds).

On Hamilton’s theatrical release, former cast members have taken to social media to reflect on the show’s legacy. Javier Muñoz, who succeeded Miranda in the title role, praised the creator in an Instagram post: “None of it IS without Lin-Manuel. I’d say yes and jump off any cliffs with you, my friend.”

The 2025 Tony Awards also saw a reunion of the original cast, performing beloved numbers like “My Shot,” “Non-Stop,” and “The Schuyler Sisters,” igniting nostalgia among fans and showcasing Hamilton’s continued cultural relevance.

As Lin-Manuel Miranda puts it, this theatrical release is more than just a rewatch—it’s a celebration. So, mark your calendars for Hamilten September 5 and prepare to experience Hamilton the way it was meant to be seen—live, loud, and larger than life.