‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ Trailer Unleashes Jon Bernthal in Marvel’s Darkest Special Yet

Marvel Studios has released the first intense trailer for “Punisher: One Last Kill”, bringing back fan-favorite anti-hero Frank Castle in a violent new Disney+ special. Starring Jon Bernthal, the trailer teases a brutal, emotionally charged storyline as the Punisher embarks on yet another deadly mission. The special is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 12, 2026, shortly after the finale of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2.

A Violent, Psychological Descent

The Punisher: One Last Kill trailer wastes no time showcasing the Punisher’s signature intensity. In one of its most shocking moments, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle is seen engulfed in flames while experiencing disturbing hallucinations, suggesting a deeper psychological struggle.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also co-wrote the project with Jon Bernthal, the special appears to blend high-octane action with a darker, more introspective narrative.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the footage strongly hints at a revenge-driven storyline filled with explosive violence, emotional trauma, and moral ambiguity, hallmarks of the Punisher’s character.

The Evolution of Frank Castle in the MCU

Jon Bernthal first portrayed Frank Castle in Season 2 of Daredevil, quickly becoming a standout character for his gritty realism and raw intensity.

The character later headlined his own standalone series, “The Punisher”, which ran for two seasons and developed a loyal fanbase.

With Marvel transitioning its street-level heroes to Disney+, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His recent appearance in “Daredevil: Born Again” reestablished his role within the evolving superhero landscape.

Connections to the Wider Marvel Universe

The upcoming special continues the storyline established in “Daredevil: Born Again,” where Castle crossed paths with Matt Murdock and clashed with Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

In the series finale, Punisher was captured by authorities under Kingpin’s influence but later escaped, setting the stage for “One Last Kill.”

Fans can also expect Bernthal’s Punisher to appear in the upcoming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, further integrating the character into Marvel’s interconnected storytelling.

A Darker Tone for Marvel?

“Punisher: One Last Kill” appears to push Marvel further into mature, R-rated territory, a shift that has gained momentum with recent projects exploring more grounded and violent narratives.

The trailer’s raw intensity, combined with its psychological themes, suggests a story that goes beyond traditional superhero fare—diving into trauma, vengeance, and the cost of violence.

With its release just weeks away, anticipation is building for what could be one of Marvel’s most daring projects yet. The combination of Bernthal’s powerful performance, a gritty storyline, and strong creative direction has positioned “One Last Kill” as a must-watch event.

Whether it serves as a final chapter or a new beginning for Frank Castle, one thing is clear: the Punisher is back—and he’s more dangerous than ever.