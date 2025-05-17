Justin Bieber Sold His Music Catalogue for $200 Million Amid Financial Collapse

Pop superstar Justin Bieber, once estimated to be worth as much as $1 billion, found himself teetering on the edge of financial ruin by late 2022, prompting a shocking decision to sell his entire music catalogue for $200 million. The bombshell revelation comes from TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber, a new documentary now streaming on Hulu. The film offers a rare and candid look into the Canadian singer’s life behind the scenes, exposing struggles with mental health, marriage pressures, and most notably, a stunning downturn in his financial health.

According to the documentary, Justin Bieber’s earnings from years of chart-topping success — from Baby to Peaches — were largely depleted by 2022. Sources close to the star revealed he was facing “financial collapse,” with mounting expenses and poor financial management leaving him in desperate need of liquidity.

In December 2022, Justin Bieber made the surprising decision to sell the rights to his music catalogue, including all of his biggest hits, for a reported $200 million. While that’s a staggering number by any measure, it was a fraction of what his catalogue might have fetched if he’d waited.

Insiders say Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s longtime manager, urged him to hold off until January 2023 to take advantage of a favourable tax situation. But Justin Bieber, unwilling to delay, pushed the sale through before the year ended. The move made him the youngest major artist to sell his catalogue — a trend typically associated with ageing rock legends rather than someone in their late twenties.

While many artists have cashed in on their music rights in recent years, Justin Bieber’s case is unique due to his age and the circumstances surrounding the sale. Unlike other deals made from a place of strategic planning or estate management, Bieber’s was reportedly driven by immediate need.

The documentary also delves into other areas of turmoil in Bieber’s life during this time. It touches on his public battles with anxiety and depression, the pressures of early fame, and the toll that constant touring took on his physical and emotional well-being. His marriage to model Hailey Bieber and their involvement with the controversial Hillsong Church are also explored as contributing factors to the stress he endured.

The sale of his catalogue was a financial lifeline, helping Justin Bieber regain stability, but it came at a cost. By parting with the rights to his own music, Bieber effectively gave up long-term royalty streams that could have secured his financial future for decades.

While he remains a global superstar, the revelations in the TMZ documentary What Happened to Justin Bieber paint a picture of a young man whose rapid rise to fame came with pitfalls few could have foreseen. As fans process the news, many are left wondering: Can Justin Bieber rebuild his finances and reclaim control of his life and career?

“TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?” is now streaming on Hulu.