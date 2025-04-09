Connect with us

Elisabeth Moss’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Final Season Rises as a Call to Action

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu on April 8, marking the end of an era for the Emmy-winning dystopian series. Set in the totalitarian regime of Gilead, the show follows June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) relentless fight for freedom and justice. Now, with a revolution on the horizon, the show shifts into a narrative about resistance, hope, and action.

Behind the Scenes Farewell

Elisabeth Moss, who not only stars as June Osborne but also directs and executive-produces, shared a quiet, meaningful memory from her last days on set. “It was a small day… just us as a crew,” she said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “It felt really right.” This calm final moment contrasts sharply with the emotional and political storm onscreen.

A Story That Mirrors Reality

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 resumes where the previous season ended — with June boarding a train with her baby and encountering Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), her former captor turned reluctant ally. The uneasy alliance reflects the complex nature of resistance and shared trauma. The show’s themes continue to echo real-world events, making it more relevant than ever.

Yvonne Strahovski acknowledged the unsettling parallels between fiction and reality. “No one could have predicted how our show would align with political events,” she said. Samira Wiley, who plays Moira, added, “It makes me feel an added responsibility as an artist to tell these stories truthfully.”

A Call to Action

For many cast members, the final season represents a call to wake up and engage. Bradley Whitford, who plays Commander Lawrence, emphasized the need for political resistance. “Culture alone will not get us to where we wanna be… we have to engage politically,” he said.

Ann Dowd, known for her role as Aunt Lydia, put it bluntly: “Fight back. Pay attention. Put your phones down. Look at what’s happening and do something.” Her words reflect the urgency many feel in the current climate.

Hope in the Darkness

Despite the grim setting, The Handmaid’s Tale season carries a central message of hope. “June is our symbol of hope,” Strahovski explained. Her character, Serena, also begins to show signs of transformation, fueled by June Osborne ’s (Elisabeth Moss) unrelenting spirit. Even amid heartbreak, the show aims to uplift.

Sam Jaeger, who plays agent Mark Tuello, said the team wanted to include “joy, hope, and inspiration” in the final episodes to balance the often heavy tone.

What’s Next: The Testaments

While The Handmaid’s Tale is ending, its world will continue in The Testaments, a new Hulu spin-off based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 sequel. Dowd will return as Aunt Lydia, a character she says is deeply changed. “She’s a different person because of what happened,” Dowd said.

The Story Isn’t Over

Though production on The Handmaid’s Tale has wrapped, Elisabeth Moss said it doesn’t feel final just yet. “We’re still making choices about the show,” she said. “It feels like the beginning of a new part of it.”

With its final season, The Handmaid’s Tale leaves audiences not just with a resolution but with a message: resist, hope, and act.


