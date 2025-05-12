Simu Liu Announces Engagement to Allison Hsu After Romantic Paris Proposal

Simu Liu, the beloved star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is officially off the market. The 36-year-old actor revealed on Instagram that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu, 28, after a dreamy proposal in Paris.

The announcement on May 11 came with a carousel of romantic photos featuring Liu down on one knee and Hsu glowing with joy as she flashed a sparkling engagement ring. “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” Liu captioned his post.

Allison Hsu, a marketing director, responded in the comments with an ecstatic, “I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” She also shared her own post with the caption, “Us forever,” solidifying the news that delighted fans and friends alike.

The couple has been together since late 2022, when they were first spotted publicly. Since then, Simu Liu has spoken candidly about how transformative their relationship has been for them, particularly after navigating personal challenges in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Hsu (@allison)

Simu Liu has become one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars, especially after his breakout role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and a memorable appearance in Barbie. Despite his packed filming schedule — he is currently working on Avengers: Doomsday, slated for a 2026 release — Liu made time to take his relationship to the next level.

Speaking previously about Allison Hsu, Simu Liu said, “We’ve been tremendously happy. I feel challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed.” He emphasised the importance of feeling supported and understood in a relationship, saying, “The best, healthiest relationships are ones where you have each other’s back, and I definitely feel like that’s the case.”

The engagement marks a personal milestone for Marvel’s Shang-Chi Simu Liu, whose fans have followed his journey from sitcoms and social media skits to blockbuster stardom. The Paris proposal adds a fairytale element to their romance, complete with the Eiffel Tower backdrop and heartfelt declarations of lifelong commitment.

As Simu Liu and Allison Hsu begin this new chapter, they continue to receive an outpouring of congratulations from fans, fellow actors, and the Marvel community.