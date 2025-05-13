Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn

E! News

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn

Sound Plunge
Published on

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been hospitalised after an attack at a California prison where he is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The incident occurred early Monday morning at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, roughly 130 miles north of Los Angeles.

According to Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the altercation occurred around 7:20 a.m. in Tory Lanez’s housing unit. While the department did not confirm the nature of the attack, multiple media outlets have reported that Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was stabbed.

Prison staff responded immediately, administering medical aid before transferring Tory Lanez to an outside hospital for further treatment. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of his injuries, but he is reportedly in stable condition. The prison’s investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are now thoroughly investigating the incident.

The violent episode marks another troubling development in Tory Lanez’s incarceration, which began after he was convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The charges stem from a now-infamous July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet following an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills residence.

During the high-profile trial, Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified that Tory Lanez had shouted at her to “dance” before opening fire as she walked away from the SUV they had both been riding in. The case sparked widespread debate and outcry over violence against women in the music industry and accountability within hip-hop culture.

In August 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, following a rejected motion for a new trial filed by his legal team. His attorneys are currently appealing the conviction, but no ruling has yet been issued on that front.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has continued to speak out, recently accusing Tory Lanez of harassing her from behind bars through intermediaries. In response, a judge extended her protective order against Lanez through the year 2030, forbidding any direct or indirect contact, including via third parties.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Monday’s attack raises renewed concerns about Tory Lanez’s safety in custody and could complicate ongoing legal matters, including his appeal. It also highlights broader issues surrounding high-profile inmates and the risks they may face in the general prison population.

Tory Lanez’s legal team has not stated the attack or his current condition. With ongoing investigations and new questions about prison safety and accountability, this latest development only deepens the saga of one of hip-hop’s most controversial legal battles in recent years.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn
By May 13, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Shifts Gears in Final Trailer: Rivalries, Risks, and Revved-Up Branding Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Salesforce to Shark, Expensify to MSC Cruises Javier Bardem Joseph Kosinski Formula 1

Brad Pitt’s Final F1 Movie Trailer Just Blew Up the Internet — Watch Now
By May 13, 2025
Simu Liu Announces Engagement to Allison Hsu After Romantic Paris Proposal Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu Announces Engagement to Allison Hsu After Romantic Paris Proposal
By May 12, 2025
Stephen King’s The Long Walk Comes Alive in Chilling Trailer Starring Mark Hamill Francis Lawrence Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, and Judy Greer

Stephen King’s The Long Walk Comes Alive in Chilling Trailer Starring Mark Hamill
By May 13, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Shifts Gears in Final Trailer: Rivalries, Risks, and Revved-Up Branding Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Salesforce to Shark, Expensify to MSC Cruises Javier Bardem Joseph Kosinski Formula 1

Brad Pitt’s Final F1 Movie Trailer Just Blew Up the Internet — Watch Now
By May 13, 2025
He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela Eternia villainous Skeletor—played by Jared Leto

He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz
By May 12, 2025
He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela Eternia villainous Skeletor—played by Jared Leto

He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz
By May 12, 2025
PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition

PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands, Bridging the Digital Divide Cryptocurrency Blockchain Web3 crypto exchange

Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands
By May 13, 2025
Sportz Interactive Fuels European Expansion with Strategic Hires Across the Continent

Sportz Interactive Fuels European Expansion with Strategic Hires Across the Continent
By May 12, 2025
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
To Top
Loading...