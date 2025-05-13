Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been hospitalised after an attack at a California prison where he is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The incident occurred early Monday morning at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, roughly 130 miles north of Los Angeles.

According to Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the altercation occurred around 7:20 a.m. in Tory Lanez’s housing unit. While the department did not confirm the nature of the attack, multiple media outlets have reported that Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was stabbed.

Prison staff responded immediately, administering medical aid before transferring Tory Lanez to an outside hospital for further treatment. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of his injuries, but he is reportedly in stable condition. The prison’s investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are now thoroughly investigating the incident.

The violent episode marks another troubling development in Tory Lanez’s incarceration, which began after he was convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The charges stem from a now-infamous July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet following an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills residence.

During the high-profile trial, Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified that Tory Lanez had shouted at her to “dance” before opening fire as she walked away from the SUV they had both been riding in. The case sparked widespread debate and outcry over violence against women in the music industry and accountability within hip-hop culture.

In August 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, following a rejected motion for a new trial filed by his legal team. His attorneys are currently appealing the conviction, but no ruling has yet been issued on that front.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has continued to speak out, recently accusing Tory Lanez of harassing her from behind bars through intermediaries. In response, a judge extended her protective order against Lanez through the year 2030, forbidding any direct or indirect contact, including via third parties.

Monday’s attack raises renewed concerns about Tory Lanez’s safety in custody and could complicate ongoing legal matters, including his appeal. It also highlights broader issues surrounding high-profile inmates and the risks they may face in the general prison population.

Tory Lanez’s legal team has not stated the attack or his current condition. With ongoing investigations and new questions about prison safety and accountability, this latest development only deepens the saga of one of hip-hop’s most controversial legal battles in recent years.