Barbie Designers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi Die in Tragic Head-On Collision in Italy

The Barbie community is mourning the sudden and tragic deaths of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, the celebrated Italian designers behind the Barbie brand’s most artistic and collectible creations. The duo died in a head-on car crash on July 27 while traveling on the A4 Turin-Milan highway in northern Italy.

According to ANSA, Italy’s national news agency, the accident occurred when 82-year-old Egidio Ceriano drove the wrong way after leaving a toll booth and collided with Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi’s vehicle. The impact was fatal, killing not only Egidio Ceriano but also a third passenger in the designers’ car. A fourth occupant remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi were more than collaborators—they were lifelong friends, creative partners, and visionary artists who transformed the world of fashion dolls with their company Magia 2000, founded in 1999. Their Barbie designs, marked by high fashion, intricate details, and cultural storytelling, earned them a loyal fan base around the world.







In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Mattel, the toy giant behind Barbie, expressed deep sorrow at the loss of two of their most influential collaborators. “The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi,” the statement read. “As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece. Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered.”

Mario Paglino, a fashion designer, and Gianni Grossi, a graphic art director, were well known on the international doll convention circuit and contributed significantly to Barbie’s modern resurgence among adult collectors. Their limited-edition dolls, often dressed in haute couture-inspired gowns, blurred the line between toy and art, capturing imaginations from Milan to Manhattan.

Fans and collectors took to social media to share their grief, with many calling the loss “a devastating blow to the doll world” and “an end of an era.” Their final collaborative collections, released earlier this year, are now seen as poignant reminders of their artistry and love for Barbie.

As investigations into the crash continue, the legacy of Paglino and Grossi lives on through the dolls they designed, the fans they inspired, and the joy they brought to millions. Magia 2000’s official Instagram account has since been flooded with tributes, memories, and condolences.

Their tragic passing leaves a void not just in the Mattel Barbie community, but in the broader world of design and creativity