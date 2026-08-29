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‘Fjord’ Trailer Drops: Cannes Palme d’Or Winner With Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve Looks Unmissable

Fjord Trailer Drops Cannes Palme d’Or Winner With Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve Cristian Mungiu

Cannes Film Festival

‘Fjord’ Trailer Drops: Cannes Palme d’Or Winner With Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve Looks Unmissable

Screen Plunge

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Neon has unveiled the first official trailer for Cristian Mungiu’s ‘Fjord,’ the controversial Cannes Palme d’Or winner starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

The psychological drama is already emerging as one of the most talked-about films of 2026, and the new trailer offers a tense glimpse at the moral and social storm waiting when the film reaches U.S. cinemas on October 9.

With two acclaimed actors leading the cast and Romanian auteur Mungiu making his English-language debut, Fjord could be heading straight into the 2026-27 awards season conversation.

Watch the ‘Fjord’ Trailer

Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord trailer introduces Lisbet, played by Oscar nominee Renate Reinsve, and her deeply religious Romanian husband Mihai, portrayed by Oscar nominee Sebastian Stan.

After a family tragedy, the couple relocates with their five children to a secluded coastal community in Norway. At first, the move seems to offer exactly what they need: a quieter life, friendly neighbors, and a chance to reconnect with family.

Then everything changes.

When their youngest daughter arrives at school showing signs of physical injury, allegations of abuse begin circulating. What follows forces the family into an increasingly uncomfortable confrontation with authorities, neighbors and their own beliefs.

But Fjord isn’t presenting a simple good-versus-evil story.

Instead, Mungiu deliberately puts the audience in uncomfortable territory, asking whether a community’s concern for children can become prejudice and whether deeply held religious beliefs can be mistaken for evidence of danger.

Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve Face a Brutal Moral Battle

Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve give the movie two major awards-season anchors.

Reinsve has become one of the most celebrated European actors of her generation following The Worst Person in the World and Sentimental Value, while Stan has earned major recognition for dramatic performances including The Apprentice.

Their pairing in Fjord gives the film a formidable emotional center.

Rather than turning the controversy into a conventional thriller, Cristian Mungiu appears interested in something far more unsettling: what happens when nobody can agree on what the truth actually looks like.

That ambiguity was central to the film’s reception at Cannes.

‘Fjord’ Wins Cannes’ Biggest Prize

Cristian Mungiu’s film won the Palme d’Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, immediately transforming Fjord from an intriguing festival title into one of the year’s most anticipated prestige movies.

The victory also extended Neon’s extraordinary relationship with Cannes. The distributor has now backed a remarkable run of Palme d’Or-winning films, cementing its reputation as one of the most aggressive forces in contemporary awards cinema.

Neon acquired rights to Fjord across the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand shortly before the film premiered at Cannes.

Why ‘Fjord’ Could Be an Awards Season Bombshell

The film’s Cannes winner triumph alone guarantees attention, but its subject matter could make it an even bigger awards-season contender.

Critics have praised Cristian Mungiu for confronting difficult contemporary social issues without handing viewers an easy answer. The result is a movie designed to provoke debate rather than simply provide entertainment.

That could make Fjord particularly attractive during a season increasingly dominated by films examining identity, social divisions, religion, family and institutional power.

The combination of Cristian Mungiu, Renate Reinsve, Sebastian Stan and Neon makes the movie one of the year’s most intriguing cinematic packages.

When Does ‘Fjord’ Hit Theaters?

Fjord arrives in U.S. theaters on October 9, 2026.

The film has already begun its international festival journey, with screenings scheduled in Australia as part of the Nordic Film Festival circuit.

A streaming release has not yet been officially confirmed. Given the film’s Cannes pedigree and likely awards push, audiences should expect Neon to prioritize its theatrical run before announcing a home-viewing date.

For now, the trailer makes one thing clear: Mungiu isn’t returning with a safe movie. He’s returning with a film designed to make audiences argue about who is right.

And after taking home Cannes’ biggest prize, Fjord suddenly has the attention of the entire film world.

  • Fjord Trailer Drops Cannes Palme d’Or Winner With Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve Cristian Mungiu
  • Fjord Trailer Drops Cannes Palme d’Or Winner With Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve Cristian Mungiu

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