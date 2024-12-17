OutKast Receives First-Ever Diamond Certification for ‘Hey Ya!’

Iconic hip-hop duo OutKast has hit a monumental milestone with their timeless hit ‘Hey Ya!’ officially earning Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This marks the first time the legendary Atlantians have achieved Diamond status for a single, solidifying the song’s place as a cultural and musical touchstone more than two decades after its release.

The award was announced on Friday, December 13, as “Hey Ya!” surpassed the staggering milestone of 10 million units sold. Initially released in 2003 as part of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, the track quickly became a defining anthem of the early 2000s, blending funk, pop, and hip-hop in a way that only André 3000 and Big Boi could deliver.

Written and performed solely by André 3000, “Hey Ya!” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks between December 2003 and February 2004. Its infectious energy, creative production, and unforgettable chorus made it an instant classic. The song was a commercial success and critically acclaimed, earning three Grammy nominations and ultimately taking home the Best Urban/Alternative Performance award.

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below—the groundbreaking double album on which ‘Hey Ya!’ appears—was itself certified Diamond just 15 months after its September 2003 release. The album showcased the distinct styles of André 3000 and Big Boi, with André leaning heavily into funk and experimental sounds while Big Boi stayed rooted in Southern hip-hop. Together, the two albums pushed the boundaries of hip-hop and set new standards for creativity within the genre.

The news of “Hey Ya!” going Diamond is a celebration for OutKast fans worldwide, who have long recognized the duo’s cultural influence and musical genius. However, it arrives alongside some bittersweet news. In an interview with Rolling Stone published earlier this week, André 3000 stated that an OutKast reunion is unlikely anytime soon.

“I’ll say maybe 10, 15 years ago, in my mind, I thought an OutKast album would happen,” André shared. “I don’t know the future, but we’re further away from it than we’ve ever been.” He explained that their once undeniable creative chemistry may not be the same today. “It was a great time in life… But I think the audience sometimes believes something has to last forever, and I don’t think that.”

While fans may not see a new album or tour from OutKast in the near future, “Hey Ya!” reaching Diamond status reminds them of the duo’s unmatched impact on music and pop culture. The song’s enduring popularity—from its playful lyricism to its vibrant music video featuring the many faces of André 3000—continues to captivate listeners of all generations.

OutKast’s groundbreaking sound, innovative approach to hip-hop, and fearless genre-blending have solidified their legacy as one of the greatest musical duos of all time. With “Hey Ya!” now joining the exclusive ranks of Diamond-certified singles, the duo’s influence on music history is further cemented.

For fans who grew up shaking it like a Polaroid picture, this milestone celebrates not just a song but a moment in music that will live on forever.