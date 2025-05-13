André 3000 Shocks Met Gala With Grand Piano Outfit and Drops Surprise Album ‘7 piano sketches’

Connect with us

André 3000 has once again redefined what it means to make a statement—this time fusing high fashion with musical surprise. At the 2025 Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the iconic Outkast artist stunned attendees by arriving with a grand piano strapped to his back. As visually unforgettable as the ensemble was, it came with a sonic counterpart: a surprise instrumental album titled 7 piano sketches, released the same evening.

Clocking in at just 16 minutes, 7 piano sketches mark André 3000’s first new body of work since his 2023 flute-based project New Blue Sun. Like its predecessor, the latest album eschews lyrics entirely, with a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer in the press release: “Warning: No Bars.” The record focuses solely on André’s piano compositions, creating a reflective and deeply personal soundscape that leans far from his rap roots, yet remains unmistakably his.

The album’s cover art mirrors the spirit of his Met Gala outfit, designed by Burberry in collaboration with Benji Bixby and styled by Law Roach. It features a whimsical illustration of the bespoke piano look, turning his fashion moment into a multidimensional artistic expression.

In a heartfelt social media post accompanying the release, André 3000 explained the album’s origins. The piano pieces were never meant for public ears and were recorded during a quiet, introspective time in Texas with his son. “These were personal, at-home recordings,” he shared. “I would sometimes text them to my family and friends.” All the songs—except one titled “Blueberries”—were recorded on either his iPhone or laptop microphone. “Pardon the sound quality,” André wrote, embracing the raw, lo-fi aesthetic of the album.

Initially, the project had a working title that playfully embraced its lyrical absence: The Best Worst Rap Album in History. According to André, the name was a joke and a reflection of the album’s emotional liberation.

“It’s the best because it’s the freest emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s like a palate cleanser for me.”

The album’s tracklist reads like a collection of poetic journal entries, with titles such as:

“bluffing in the snow”

“And then one day you’ll …”

“When you’re a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained”

“Hotel lobby pianos”

“Blueberry Mansions”

“off-rhythm laughter”

“I spend all day waiting for the night”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by André Lauren Benjamin (@andre3000)

The release of 7 piano sketches arrives just weeks after André 3000 and his Outkast partner Big Boi were named among the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2025 inductees. It’s a fitting time for reflection and reinvention, both of which André delivers in spades—whether through a daring red carpet ensemble or a quiet piano melody played from the heart.

With 7 piano sketches, André continues to challenge convention, reminding fans that artistic evolution doesn’t require words—it only needs honesty.


