The Residence: Netflix’s Joyful Murder Mystery That’s Eight Hours of Pure Escapism

Netflix

Screen Plunge
Published on

If you love a locked-room mystery, how about one with 132 rooms and 150 suspects? The Residence, Netflix’s latest whodunnit, delivers a deliciously absurd murder mystery inside the White House, packed with over-the-top characters, political satire, and a standout lead performance by Uzo Aduba. Created by Paul William Davies (Scandal) and produced by Shondaland, The Residence is an exquisitely chaotic caper that blends classic Agatha Christie-style deduction with the sharp humour and audacity that Shonda Rhimes’ productions are known for. It’s a binge-worthy, high-energy delight that offers eight hours of entertainment.

A Murder in the White House

The story kicks off when AB Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), the White House’s chief usher, is found dead in the private residence—right in the middle of an important state dinner aimed at repairing diplomatic relations with Australia. With high-profile guests trapped in the White House, the FBI, Secret Service, and presidential advisors scramble to maintain order.

Enter Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), a quirky but brilliant detective, birdwatcher, and sardine enthusiast. Unlike the panicked political figures, she immediately recognizes that Wynter’s death was no accident—it was murder. Her confidence (and impatience with bureaucracy) turns the investigation upside down as she forces the dinner guests into an old-school lockdown until she solves the case.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

A Cast of Eccentric Suspects

The White House staff and political figures each have their secrets, and The Residence wastes no time throwing out wild twists and hilarious red herrings. Jasmine Haney (Susan Kelechi Watson) was supposed to replace Wynter—until he suddenly changed his mind about retiring that very day. Harry Hollinger (Ken Marino), a close friend of the president, is caught searching Wynter’s study for “important papers.” Sheila Cannon (Edwina Findley), the drunken butler, leaves behind a mysterious cigarette near a key crime scene. The pastry chef, furious over his Christmas gingerbread masterpiece being sidelined, may have a motive—or just a broken heart.

And then there’s the Australian foreign minister (Brett Tucker) sneaking off for some scandalous outdoor sex with a White House chef (Mary Wiseman)—which detective Cupp hilariously spies on through her binoculars. The details of his shirt choice alone make him a prime suspect.

Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario Sees Resurgence on Netflix a Decade After Its Release

A Star Performance by Uzo Aduba

While The Residence boasts a star-studded ensemble, Uzo Aduba steals the show. Best known for her Emmy-winning role as Crazy Eyes in Orange Is the New Black, Aduba effortlessly balances comedy and mystery, making Cordelia Cupp one of the most compelling TV detectives in recent memory.

Her razor-sharp wit, no-nonsense attitude, and delightfully odd personality make her a joy to watch as she cuts through the White House chaos. Whether she’s rolling her eyes at government officials or analyzing murder suspects between birdwatching sessions, Aduba makes every scene both hilarious and riveting.

Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’: From Record-Breaking Debut to Highly Anticipated Sequel

A Joyful, Addictive Escape

Unlike the dark, brooding murder mysteries we often see, The Residence is a gorgeous, gleeful, and outrageously fun experience. It embraces its over-the-top premise, allowing for sharp political satire, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a genuinely engaging murder mystery.

Told in flashbacks interwoven with a congressional hearing, the show keeps you guessing—not just about the killer, but about the aftermath of the scandal. It’s fast-paced, full of surprises, and exactly the kind of binge-worthy entertainment audiences crave.

Should You Watch It? Absolutely.

The Residence is a must-watch if you’re looking for a show that will challenge your detective skills while making you laugh out loud. With Uzo Aduba leading a phenomenal cast, a twist-filled plot, and a wholly original take on the murder mystery genre, this is one Shondaland production you won’t want to miss.  Stream the Netflix murder mystery  The Residence now—because eight hours of gleeful mystery-solving awaits.


