Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate

Following her termination, Nelle Diala launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over $3,312 to support herself and her lingerie and dessert business.
An Alaska Airlines flight attendant has spoken out after being fired for posting a TikTok video. The flight attendant twerking in uniform had her lose her job. The video, which was recorded on an empty plane, led to her immediate dismissal for violating the airline’s social media policy—a decision she calls “unfair” and discriminatory.

Who Is Nelle Diala & What Happened?

Nelle Diala, a former Alaska Airlines flight attendant twerking, had just completed her six-month probationary period when she decided to celebrate by posting a short dance video. In the now-private clip, she can be seen twerking in the aisle of an empty plane, with a caption that read: “Ghetto Till I Die, Don’t Let the Uniform Fool You.” The video quickly went viral, bringing unexpected backlash. Shortly after, Alaska Airlines terminated her employment, citing a violation of their social media policy. Diala, however, believes that the punishment was too severe and that the airline acted unfairly.

Nelle Diala shared her disappointment: “I put on a proud face every time I stepped on that plane, and for them to terminate me without giving me a chance, it just was unfair.” She emphasized that the video was recorded during a layover while waiting for pilots and that no passengers were on board. She said it was simply a way to “hype herself up” for the workday. While she acknowledges that posting the video was a “poor decision”, she never imagined it would result in her losing her dream job.

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral


Was There Discrimination Involved?

Nelle Diala also raised concerns about discrimination, arguing that her firing may have been influenced by racial and cultural bias. In a now-deleted post, she claimed: “The company would like to embrace ‘all cultures’ but leave the minority girl from the ghetto OUT.”

Her statement suggests that the airline’s strict enforcement of its policies might have disproportionately impacted her because her dance is “geared toward the urban community.”

Alaska Airlines Responds

In response, Alaska Airlines released a statement to The Independent: “We hold all flight attendants to high standards for conduct and guest care. All new flight attendants are subject to probationary periods, just like all Alaska Airlines employees.” While the airline did not directly address Diala’s claims of discrimination or the flight attendant twerking, it maintained that the decision was based on professional conduct.

Support & Backlash: Public Reactions to Diala’s Firing

The incident has sparked debate online. Some people support the airline’s decision, arguing that employees should be professional and that social media posts in uniform should follow company guidelines. However, many others sympathize with Diala and believe that the punishment does not fit the offence. Some have pointed out that other airline employees have posted similar videos without losing their jobs.

Following her termination, Nelle Diala launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over $3,312 to support herself and her lingerie and dessert business. She has since closed the fundraiser and is focusing on rebuilding her career.

Despite losing her job, she remains hopeful: “I never thought a single moment would cost me everything.”

Nelle Diala’s firing highlights a larger conversation about social media policies, workplace professionalism, and cultural biases in corporate environments. While Alaska Airlines defended its decision to fire the flight attendant twerking, many believe that the punishment was too harsh.

As social media continues to blur the lines between personal expression and professional expectations, cases like Diala’s will likely continue to spark controversy and debate.


