LGBTQIA+ Women in India Delay Care Amid Rising Discrimination

Around 54% reported experiencing abuse on social media, while 40% faced harassment on public transport. Additionally, 41% encountered discrimination in social settings such as cafes, bars, and restaurants.

A new international study has revealed a troubling trend in India’s healthcare system: a significant proportion of LGBTQIA+ women are delaying or avoiding medical care due to discrimination. According to a research study conducted by Kantar in collaboration with DIVA Charitable Trust and The Curve Foundation, nearly 58% of respondents in India reported postponing healthcare services because of negative experiences tied to their identity.

The findings, released around Lesbian Visibility Week, highlight systemic barriers that extend beyond social stigma into critical public services. With over 3,200 participants surveyed globally, the study paints a stark picture of how marginalisation impacts health outcomes.

Discrimination in Healthcare Settings

The report indicates that 60% of LGBTQIA+ women in India have experienced discrimination in healthcare environments. Many respondents reported feeling dismissed, misunderstood, or not taken seriously by medical professionals.

This lack of trust in healthcare systems is forcing individuals to make difficult decisions about their well-being. Experts warn that delayed care can lead to worsening health conditions, increased long-term costs, and avoidable complications.

Mridul Shekhar of Kantar noted that the issue is not just about representation but about structural gaps. When communities are overlooked in data and policy, their needs often go unmet, reinforcing cycles of exclusion.

Beyond Hospitals: Widespread Social Challenges

The challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ women extend far beyond clinics and hospitals. The study reveals that many respondents feel unsafe in everyday public spaces. Around 54% reported experiencing abuse on social media, while 40% faced harassment on public transport. Additionally, 41% encountered discrimination in social settings such as cafes, bars, and restaurants.

These experiences contribute to a broader environment of fear and caution, affecting not only mental health but also access to essential services.

Lady Phyll from DIVA Charitable Trust emphasised that delaying healthcare is no longer a symbolic issue—it reflects real-life decisions people are forced to make to protect themselves from harm.

The Role of Businesses and Institutions

Interestingly, the report also underscores the role of brands and institutions in shaping social attitudes. In India, 78% of respondents believe companies should actively promote diversity and inclusion.

This presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Businesses can influence public discourse, but meaningful change requires action beyond campaigns, particularly in sectors like healthcare, where inclusivity can directly impact lives.

Time for Systemic Reform

The findings raise urgent questions about equity in India’s healthcare system. While policy frameworks have evolved, implementation remains inconsistent. Inclusive training for healthcare providers, stronger anti-discrimination policies, and community-sensitive practices are essential steps forward.

Addressing these gaps is not just a matter of social justice; it is a public health priority. Ensuring safe, respectful, and accessible healthcare for LGBTQIA+ individuals will benefit society as a whole by improving outcomes and reducing long-term healthcare burdens.

The study serves as a wake-up call for policymakers, healthcare providers, and society at large. As conversations around inclusion gain momentum, the focus must shift from awareness to accountability. For LGBTQIA+ women in India, access to healthcare should not come with the cost of dignity.