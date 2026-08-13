According to Ted Sarandos, David Fincher became heavily involved in filmmaking and struggled to balance his meticulous movie-making process with the demands of producing another season of Mindhunter.

Netflix’s Mindhunter may have been officially left for dead, but a stunning new admission from co-CEO Ted Sarandos has given fans another reason to believe the acclaimed crime drama could have had a very different fate. He has revealed that Netflix expected a season 3 of David Fincher’s psychological thriller and that he personally wishes the series had returned. His comments also complicate the long-standing explanation that the show’s high production costs were the main reason it ended.

Netflix Wanted ‘Mindhunter’ Season 3

Speaking at an event hosted by The Indian Express, Ted Sarandos was asked whether there was a follow-up project Netflix should have made. His answer immediately turned attention back to one of the streamer’s most beloved unfinished series.

“It’s not a part two, it’s a part three that I wish we got to make: Mindhunter, David Fincher’s series on Netflix.”

Ted Sarandos went further, saying Netflix had always anticipated another season. According to the executive, David Fincher became heavily involved in filmmaking and struggled to balance his meticulous movie-making process with the demands of producing another season of Mindhunter.

“David is an unbelievably meticulous creator, so he couldn’t do two things at the same time,” Ted Sarandos said, explaining that the project was repeatedly pushed back.

The movie at the center of the scheduling conflict was Mank, Fincher’s 2020 Netflix film about legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Ted Sarandos ultimately delivered the line that has sent Mindhunter fans into overdrive: “I would have loved to have seen a third season.”

Fincher Previously Blamed the Money

The new comments are particularly interesting because David Fincher has previously offered a much more financial explanation for the series’ disappearance.

In interviews, the director said Mindhunter was expensive relative to its audience. While the series developed an intensely loyal following, it did not generate the enormous viewing numbers Netflix typically needs to justify an expensive production.

Fincher said he did not blame Netflix for making that calculation, arguing that the economics of television ultimately require a relationship between production costs and audience size.

He also indicated that returning for Mindhunter Season 3 would have been extremely demanding.

That makes Ted Sarandos’ latest comments significant: rather than saying Netflix simply decided the show was too expensive, he suggested that David Fincher’s workload and perfectionist approach helped push the series further and further into the future.

Why ‘Mindhunter’ Became a Cult Hit

Premiering in 2017, Mindhunter followed FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, alongside psychologist Wendy Carr, played by Anna Torv.

The series explored the early development of criminal profiling by having the investigators interview notorious imprisoned killers.

Its deliberately slow-burn storytelling, unsettling interviews and Fincher’s meticulous visual style turned Mindhunter into a critical favorite.

Season 2 arrived in 2019 and left numerous storylines open, prompting years of speculation about a potential return.

Could ‘Mindhunter’ Actually Come Back?

For now, there is no confirmed Mindhunter Season 3. Fincher has previously indicated that the series was effectively finished, while Netflix has not announced a revival. The passage of time also poses a major obstacle, particularly as the original cast and creative team are now involved in other projects.

Still, Sarandos’ admission gives fans something they haven’t had in years: confirmation from Netflix’s leadership that a third season was once genuinely expected.

McCallany has also previously suggested that he would return if Fincher decided to revive the series.

For Mindhunter devotees, that may be enough to reignite the dream.

The show may not be coming back tomorrow, but Netflix’s latest revelation makes its disappearance look less like a simple cancellation and more like a project that slowly slipped away while everyone waited for Fincher.

And that could be the most frustrating part of all.