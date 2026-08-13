Add as a preferred source Netflix CEO Opens Up on David Fincher's Mindhunter Season 3
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Just Reopened the ‘Mindhunter’ Wound

Netflix Ted Sarandos Just Reopened the Mindhunter Season 3 David Fincher

Movies & Documentaries

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Just Reopened the ‘Mindhunter’ Wound

According to Ted Sarandos, David Fincher became heavily involved in filmmaking and struggled to balance his meticulous movie-making process with the demands of producing another season of Mindhunter.
Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Netflix’s Mindhunter may have been officially left for dead, but a stunning new admission from co-CEO Ted Sarandos has given fans another reason to believe the acclaimed crime drama could have had a very different fate. He has revealed that Netflix expected a season 3 of David Fincher’s psychological thriller and that he personally wishes the series had returned. His comments also complicate the long-standing explanation that the show’s high production costs were the main reason it ended.

Netflix Wanted ‘Mindhunter’ Season 3

Speaking at an event hosted by The Indian Express, Ted Sarandos was asked whether there was a follow-up project Netflix should have made. His answer immediately turned attention back to one of the streamer’s most beloved unfinished series.

“It’s not a part two, it’s a part three that I wish we got to make: Mindhunter, David Fincher’s series on Netflix.”

Ted Sarandos went further, saying Netflix had always anticipated another season. According to the executive, David Fincher became heavily involved in filmmaking and struggled to balance his meticulous movie-making process with the demands of producing another season of Mindhunter.

“David is an unbelievably meticulous creator, so he couldn’t do two things at the same time,” Ted Sarandos said, explaining that the project was repeatedly pushed back.

The movie at the center of the scheduling conflict was Mank, Fincher’s 2020 Netflix film about legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Ted Sarandos ultimately delivered the line that has sent Mindhunter fans into overdrive: “I would have loved to have seen a third season.”

Fincher Previously Blamed the Money

The new comments are particularly interesting because David Fincher has previously offered a much more financial explanation for the series’ disappearance.

In interviews, the director said Mindhunter was expensive relative to its audience. While the series developed an intensely loyal following, it did not generate the enormous viewing numbers Netflix typically needs to justify an expensive production.

Fincher said he did not blame Netflix for making that calculation, arguing that the economics of television ultimately require a relationship between production costs and audience size.

He also indicated that returning for Mindhunter Season 3 would have been extremely demanding.

That makes Ted Sarandos’ latest comments significant: rather than saying Netflix simply decided the show was too expensive, he suggested that David Fincher’s workload and perfectionist approach helped push the series further and further into the future.

Why ‘Mindhunter’ Became a Cult Hit

Premiering in 2017, Mindhunter followed FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, alongside psychologist Wendy Carr, played by Anna Torv.

The series explored the early development of criminal profiling by having the investigators interview notorious imprisoned killers.

Its deliberately slow-burn storytelling, unsettling interviews and Fincher’s meticulous visual style turned Mindhunter into a critical favorite.

Season 2 arrived in 2019 and left numerous storylines open, prompting years of speculation about a potential return.

Could ‘Mindhunter’ Actually Come Back?

For now, there is no confirmed Mindhunter Season 3. Fincher has previously indicated that the series was effectively finished, while Netflix has not announced a revival. The passage of time also poses a major obstacle, particularly as the original cast and creative team are now involved in other projects.

Still, Sarandos’ admission gives fans something they haven’t had in years: confirmation from Netflix’s leadership that a third season was once genuinely expected.

McCallany has also previously suggested that he would return if Fincher decided to revive the series.

For Mindhunter devotees, that may be enough to reignite the dream.

The show may not be coming back tomorrow, but Netflix’s latest revelation makes its disappearance look less like a simple cancellation and more like a project that slowly slipped away while everyone waited for Fincher.

And that could be the most frustrating part of all.

  • Netflix Ted Sarandos Just Reopened the Mindhunter Season 3 David Fincher
  • Netflix Ted Sarandos Just Reopened the Mindhunter Season 3 David Fincher

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Movies & Documentaries

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh Go Behind Enemy Lines in Explosive Mayday Trailer Apple TV Originals

Apple TV+

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh Go Behind Enemy Lines in Explosive ‘Mayday’ Trailer
By August 13, 2026
Kyle Chandler Turned Down DC Lanterns Hal Jordan Role Damon Lindelof James Gunn

DC Comics

Kyle Chandler Almost Turned Down DC’s ‘Lanterns’ Hal Jordan Role
By August 13, 2026
Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents Murder Lying in Wait Allegation Michele Singer Reiner Rob Reiner

Hollywood

Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents’ Deaths as ‘Lying in Wait’ Allegation Raises Stakes
By August 13, 2026
James Franco Makes Surprise Shortical Microdrama Love, Lies & Frank

Hollywood

James Franco Makes Surprise Microdrama Move With ‘Love, Lies & Frank’
By August 13, 2026
Ben Affleck Animals Trailer on Netflix Kidnapping Nightmare Artist Equity kerry Washington

Netflix

Ben Affleck’s ‘Animals’ Trailer on Netflix Unleashes a Kidnapping Nightmare
By August 13, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Drake Kick Stream Into 20 v 1 Warning to Rap Rivals Pen Isnt Dry Pinkchyu

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Turns Kick Stream Into 20-v-1 Dating Show and Then Comes Warning to Rap Rivals
By August 13, 2026
Petpooja Payroll Rebrands as Attendo HR in Major Workforce Tech Push F&B restaurant

People and HR

Petpooja Payroll Rebrands as Attendo HR in Major Workforce Tech Push
By August 13, 2026
Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House
By August 12, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Senate Panel Votes to Hold Anthony Fauci in Contempt DOJ Decision Rand Paul Biden Pardon

News

Senate Panel Votes to Hold Anthony Fauci in Contempt, Setting Up High-Stakes DOJ Decision
Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hits Severe Turbulence, 17 Injured as DGCA Launches Investigation

Aviation

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hits Severe Turbulence, 17 Injured as DGCA Launches Investigation
Typsy Beauty Raises ₹20 Crore Led by Saama Capital to Expand Portfolio Beauty Startup Funding India

Beauty Products & Cosmetics

Typsy Beauty Raises $2.3 million Led by Saama Capital to Expand Portfolio
The Women’s Hospital Expands Robotic Surgery Programme with SSI Mantra Generation 3 System SS Innovations

Healthcare

The Women’s Hospital Expands Robotic Surgery Programme with SSI Mantra Generation 3 System
Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Democratic Senate Primary - High-Stakes November Showdown? Haley Stevens

News

Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Democratic Senate Primary – High-Stakes November Showdown?
Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case Adin Ross Streaming

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case
Rihanna Bold New Savage X Fenty Campaign, Teases Curves Ahead

E! News

Rihanna’s Bold New Savage X Fenty Campaign, Teases ‘Curves Ahead’
Shots Fired Report Near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Sparks Police Response Shooting Gun Violence

News

Shots Fired Report Near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Sparks Police Response
Tucker Carlson Unveils 10-Point Vision for America, Fuels Fresh 2028 Third-Party Speculation Marjorie Taylor Greene Thomas Massie Joe Kent

MAGA

Tucker Carlson Unveils 10-Point Vision for America, Fuels Fresh 2028 Third-Party Speculation
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Debate After Viral ChatGPT Parenting Suggestion Parental Advice Children

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Debate After Viral ChatGPT Parenting Suggestion
Trump Pressures Oil Giants to Cut Fuel Prices, Criticizes Chevron CEO Mike Wirth Iran War Oil Prices Strait of hormuz

News

Trump Pressures Oil Giants to Cut Fuel Prices, Criticizes Chevron CEO
Karol G Unveils Star-Studded Album Featuring Drake, Bruno Mars Ahead of New Release No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto Ahí

Album Announcement

Karol G Unveils Star-Studded Album Featuring Drake, Bruno Mars Ahead of New Release
20th edition -Crossword Book Awards 2026 - Jury

Books and Authors

Crossword Book Awards Celebrates 20th Edition with Distinguished Jury
Rodri Favors Barcelona Over Real Madrid as Manchester City Exit Speculation?

Football

Rodri Favors Barcelona Over Real Madrid as Manchester City Exit Speculation?
ICE Detainee Dies at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall - 22nd Death in Custody This Year Edwin Lopez-Cornejo

News

ICE Detainee Dies at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall – 22nd Death in Custody This Year
Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral

Football

Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral
Superbug Alert Drug-Resistant Candida auris Spreads Across 23 US States in 2026 CDC

News

Superbug Alert: Drug-Resistant Candida auris Spreads Across 23 US States in 2026
Tryfacta Secures Final CMMC Level 2 Certification for US Defense Contracts DOD Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Tryfacta Secures Final CMMC Level 2 Certification for US Defense Contracts
Spider-Man Brand New Day Smashes Box Office Records Tom Holland Zendaya Kevin Feige

Box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Box Office Records
Trump Seeks to Block BBC Access to Business Records in $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

Documentary

Trump Seeks to Block BBC Access to Business Records in $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit
Three States Subpoena Anthony Fauci as Senate Contempt Vote Nears Rand Paul Fifth Amendment Plead

News

Three States Subpoena Anthony Fauci as Senate Contempt Vote Nears
CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?

Artificial Intelligence

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?
To Top
Loading...