Jeff Daniels takes on Ronald Reagan opposite Jared Harris’ Mikhail Gorbachev in The Brink of War, a well-intentioned historical drama that turns one of the Cold War’s most consequential meetings into a surprisingly talk-heavy affair.

Michael Russell Gunn’s feature directorial debut arrives with an ambitious mission: revisit the 1986 Reykjavik summit between Reagan and Gorbachev and show how dialogue between ideological enemies helped move the world closer to nuclear arms reduction.

A High-Stakes Meeting Becomes a Talkathon

Set largely inside the remote Icelandic house where the historic negotiations took place, The Brink of War focuses on the intense conversations between the American and Soviet leaders.

The production gets an impressive advantage from filming at the actual location, giving the movie an undeniable sense of authenticity. Iceland’s dramatic landscapes also provide welcome visual relief from the film’s predominantly enclosed setting.

But at nearly two hours, the movie repeatedly struggles to turn diplomatic conversation into gripping cinema.

Michael Russell Gunn, who previously worked as a story editor on The Newsroom, clearly believes in the power of political dialogue. Unfortunately, the screenplay often makes its characters explain the importance of what they are doing rather than allowing the historical stakes to emerge naturally.

Familiar Ronald Reagan phrases and Cold War rhetoric are repeatedly emphasized, sometimes making the film feel more like a polished history lecture than a thriller about humanity’s fate.

Jared Harris Steals the Movie

The strongest performance comes from Jared Harris, who plays Mikhail Gorbachev as a leader caught between the desire for peace and the responsibility of protecting Soviet interests.

Jared Harris gives the Soviet leader emotional complexity, particularly when Gorbachev becomes frustrated by America’s technological advantages and its refusal to share certain innovations.

Jeff Daniels delivers a respectable performance, capturing elements of Ronald Reagan’s personality, including his conversational mannerisms and optimism. But the transformation never completely disappears.

The problem is simple: viewers are constantly reminded that they are watching Jeff Daniels playing Ronald Reagan rather than Ronald Reagan.

That becomes particularly problematic because the screenplay portrays Reagan as an extraordinarily calculated negotiator, confidently maneuvering through an exceptionally complicated diplomatic chess game.

The Film’s Biggest Problem: Too Much Explaining

The Brink of War repeatedly tells audiences why the Reykjavik meeting matters.

Characters discuss peace, nuclear weapons, human rights, and the consequences of failure at length. While the subject matter is unquestionably important, the screenplay sometimes mistakes exposition for drama.

One particularly conspicuous example is the famous Reagan-Gorbachev confrontation, presented with a theatrical intensity that feels designed for applause rather than historical immersion.

The movie also takes liberties with the real summit, including having the two leaders communicate directly in English rather than through interpreters.

That creative choice is understandable for a movie built around dialogue, but it contributes to an overall feeling that historical authenticity occasionally takes a back seat to dramatic convenience.

Strong Supporting Cast Helps

The supporting cast provides several welcome sparks. J.K. Simmons makes an impression as Secretary of State George Shultz, portrayed as a pragmatic voice within the American delegation.

Branka Katic is particularly effective as Raisa Gorbacheva, bringing warmth and personality to a character whose presence helps humanize the Soviet side of the story.

Hope Davis appears as Nancy Reagan, while Aya Cash and Guy Burnet play journalists covering the summit.

Unfortunately, several of these supporting stories feel underdeveloped, including a subplot in which reporters follow Raisa.

A Serious Film That Never Quite Catches Fire

Michael Russell Gunn attempts to break up the visual monotony with split screens and increasingly stylized compositions. One recurring device even makes the negotiating table appear smaller as Reagan and Gorbachev supposedly move closer diplomatically.

The ideas are clever, but they cannot completely solve the film’s central problem.

The Brink of War is about a moment when the world stood frighteningly close to catastrophe. Yet the movie rarely generates the tension that such circumstances demand.

Its heart is clearly in the right place. Its argument that adversaries must continue talking even when agreement seems impossible is more relevant than ever.

But despite Harris’ excellent performance and the remarkable decision to film at the actual Reykjavik summit location, The Brink of War ultimately feels more like an academic exercise than a gripping historical drama.