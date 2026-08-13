Ben Affleck’s latest thriller is going dark as the first trailer for Animals has arrived, revealing a tense Netflix crime drama in which a mayoral candidate’s carefully controlled world collapses after his son is kidnapped.

Affleck directs, co-writes and stars in the film alongside Kerry Washington, with the movie set to hit select theaters and Netflix on October 9, 2026. And judging by the trailer, this is not going to be a conventional political thriller.

Ben Affleck Plays a Mayor Whose Son Is Kidnapped

Ben Affleck plays Mark Kimball, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose political ambitions and polished family life are shattered when his son is abducted.

His wife, Abigail, played by Kerry Washington, is pulled into the nightmare alongside him. The couple must find a way to raise the ransom while navigating a dangerous network of enemies, secrets, and people whose loyalties are impossible to determine.

The official premise promises that their desperate search will force them to make decisions capable of destroying the world they have built.

The Animals trailer, notably light on dialogue, instead leans heavily into panic, emotion, and escalating tension.

A Kidnapping Thriller With a Political Twist

Animals appears to be combining a traditional ransom thriller with the paranoia of a political drama.

As Mark’s campaign continues, his private crisis threatens to collide with his public image. The trailer suggests that the people surrounding the candidate, including political allies and potential enemies, could become part of the mystery.

The film’s atmosphere has already drawn comparisons to High and Low, Akira Kurosawa’s acclaimed kidnapping thriller, with elements that also recall Spike Lee’s recent adaptation, Highest 2 Lowest.

That combination could make Animals one of Netflix’s biggest adult thrillers of the fall.

Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun Join Affleck

The cast gives Animals another major advantage.

Gillian Anderson appears as a fixer, while Steven Yeun plays the mayoral candidate’s campaign manager.

The ensemble also includes Adriana Paz, Ray Fisher, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Christopher Woodley, Matt Gerald and Jacob Estrada.

Behind the camera, Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit is responsible for the film’s visual look.

Matt Damon Was Originally Supposed to Star

There is also an intriguing story behind Ben Affleck’s decision to take the lead role. Affleck was originally expected to direct Animals, with longtime collaborator Matt Damon attached to play the mayoral candidate.

However, Damon ultimately chose Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, opening the door for Affleck to step into the starring role himself.

The film also represents another collaboration between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity and Netflix, following The Rip.

Netflix Has a New Fall Thriller on Its Hands

Animals is particularly notable because it reunites Affleck with the roles of director, writer and leading actor. His previous major outing behind the camera was 2023’s Air.

With a high-profile cast, a kidnapping storyline and a political campaign at its center, the film is positioned as one of Netflix’s more ambitious thriller releases of 2026.

The question now is whether Mark Kimball can save his son without destroying everything else.

Netflix will find out when Animals arrives in select theaters and on the streaming service on October 9.