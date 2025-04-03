David Fincher to Direct Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel Written by Quentin Tarantino

Hollywood has been shaken by an unexpected and thrilling development: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting a sequel, and David Fincher is set to direct Brad Pitt in the lead role. Even more surprising, the script comes straight from Quentin Tarantino, marking the first time he has handed over directing duties on one of his screenplays. This unprecedented collaboration is being fast-tracked by Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal, with plans to begin filming in California this July. The project is rumoured to have a budget of around $200 million, signalling a major investment from the streaming giant.

Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth-Centric Story

While plot details remain under wraps, sources indicate that this sequel will focus heavily on Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, the stuntman-turned-Hollywood outlaw introduced in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film evolved from Tarantino’s previously planned The Movie Critic, which was originally intended to be his tenth and final film. However, as he continued writing, the story took on new life, ultimately leading to this spin-off instead.

Whether Leonardo DiCaprio will return as Rick Dalton remains uncertain. Some reports suggest a cameo is possible, but the film appears to be entirely centred around Booth. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has reportedly expressed interest in reprising her role as Sharon Tate if needed.

Quentin Tarantino Steps Back, Fincher Takes the Helm

The biggest twist in this project is that Quentin Tarantino, known for directing his own screenplays, has chosen to hand over his script to another filmmaker. While he has spoken in the past about wanting to make exactly ten films before retiring, this move suggests he didn’t want his final work to be a sequel. Instead, he entrusted the story to David Fincher, a director he deeply respects.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt have an established creative relationship, having worked together on Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). Pitt even turned down The Killer to free up his schedule for this new project, further emphasizing their strong collaboration.

Netflix’s Major Investment in Prestige Filmmaking

Netflix’s involvement in this high-profile project signals a continued commitment to working with top-tier filmmakers. The platform reportedly paid over $20 million just for Quentin Tarantino’s script, making it one of the most expensive screenplay acquisitions in recent history.

While Tarantino has historically favoured theatrical releases, he has already worked with Netflix before. The streaming service released an extended version of The Hateful Eight with additional scenes, indicating that the director is open to alternative distribution models.

A 2026 Release Likely

With production set to begin this summer, the David Fincher Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel is expected to debut in 2026. Additional casting details should be announced soon as the film moves forward at breakneck speed.

For fans of Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Brad Pitt, this project represents an exciting fusion of visionary storytelling and directorial mastery. Whether it maintains the original film’s nostalgic tone or takes Booth in a darker, Fincher-esque direction, one thing is certain: this is one of the most anticipated films in recent memory.

In the words of Cliff Booth: “And away we go.”