Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph

After nearly two decades in development, visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder is officially bringing his long-gestating war drama, The Last Photograph, to life. Shooting begins later this month, marking a major milestone for a project Snyder has nurtured since the mid-2000s.

Breaking from Superheroes and Zombies

Known for cinematic epics like 300, Justice League, and Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s latest venture is a significant departure. There are no superheroes, zombies, or galactic rebellions—just an intense, human-driven story rooted in war and survival.

Starring Stuart Martin and Fra Fee, both veterans of Zach Snyder’s Rebel Moon franchise, the indie drama is set to shoot across multiple global locations, including Colombia, Iceland, and Los Angeles. The production will involve partnerships with international companies such as Mediaset España’s Telecinco Cinema and Colombia’s Jaguar Bite.







The Story: A Journey Through Loss and Redemption

The film’s gripping plot centers on an ex-DEA operative who embarks on a desperate mission in South America to rescue his missing niece and nephew after the brutal murder of their diplomat parents. He teams up with a washed-up war photographer—the only person to have seen the killers’ faces. Together, they journey deep into the unknown, confronting not only external dangers but also the haunting ghosts of the past.

Zach Snyder described the film as “a meditation on life and death, embodying some of the trials I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image-making.”

A Film 20 Years in the Making

Zach Snyder’s The Last Photograph has seen multiple iterations over its long development history. Originally set in Afghanistan, the early version centered on a war correspondent. At one point, Hollywood stars Christian Bale and Sean Penn were attached to lead. But as Zach Snyder became occupied with his run of DC superhero films, the project was shelved—until now.

An Intimate Creative Vision

Produced through Zach Snyder’s Stone Quarry banner alongside his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, the film promises a more intimate scale than his usual blockbuster spectacles. Still, it carries major talent behind the camera: Hans Zimmer, along with Steven Doar and Omer Benyamin, will compose the score. Screenwriter Kurt Johnstad, who previously collaborated with Snyder on 300 and Rebel Moon, adapted the script from Snyder’s original story.

While Zach Snyder has several other projects in development—including the MMA drama Brawler and an LAPD action thriller—The Last Photograph stands out as a deeply personal film for the director. Shot across diverse landscapes and anchored by an emotional core, the drama represents a new artistic chapter for Snyder.

For fans, the wait is finally over: after 20 years, Zack Snyder is ready to show the world The Last Photograph.