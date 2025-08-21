Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation

Boxing world champion Devin Haney is now fighting a battle outside the ring. The 26-year-old star athlete has filed a lawsuit against Leena Sayed, the mother of his infant daughter, accusing her of extortion, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Court filings obtained by TMZ show that Devin Haney took legal action in Los Angeles just weeks after Leena Sayed secured a temporary domestic violence restraining order (TRO) against him. The escalating dispute comes less than seven months after the birth of their daughter, Khrome, in January 2025.







Haney’s Allegations

In the lawsuit, Devin Haney claims Leena Sayed attempted to leverage his reputation and his relationship with their daughter to secure more money. He alleges she threatened him with “reputational ruin” and “loss of rights to visit his daughter” if he did not comply with her demands.

Haney also accuses Leena Sayed of spreading false and defamatory statements about him, calling her conduct “extreme and outrageous.” His attorneys argue that her accusations of abuse are fabricated, stating that Haney has built his career on integrity and discipline.

“Devin will not be extorted, intimidated, or coerced by anyone,” his lawyer Bobby Samini said in a statement. “He will defend his name and values against any false narratives or malicious attempts to undermine his character.”

Sayed’s Response

Leena Sayed’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, rejected the extortion claims, stating his client is “only seeking what the law requires Mr. Haney to pay for child support.” Kaplan added that truth is a defense against defamation, noting that the proper venue for these issues is family court, not “the court of social media.”

The TRO granted to Sayed earlier this summer included serious allegations. She claimed Devin Haney physically abused her multiple times during their relationship, with one incident allegedly occurring in December 2024, when she was nine months pregnant. According to Sayed, Haney pushed her during an argument, causing her to fall on her tailbone.

Haney has not directly addressed that allegation in his lawsuit but insists through legal filings that the abuse claims are unfounded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Haney (@realdevinhaney)

The former couple is set to appear in court again next month for a hearing on the restraining order. With both sides leveling serious accusations, the legal battle is shaping up to be as contentious as any fight Haney has faced in the ring.

Known for his undefeated record and disciplined training, Haney has long positioned himself as a role model within boxing. But this highly publicized case threatens to cast a shadow over his professional image, raising questions about how much it could impact both his career and personal life.

As the courtroom drama unfolds, fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see whether Devin Haney’s legal strategy lands as effectively as his punches inside the ring.