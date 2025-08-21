Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation

Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation Leen sayed Extrotion

Boxing

Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Boxing world champion Devin Haney is now fighting a battle outside the ring. The 26-year-old star athlete has filed a lawsuit against Leena Sayed, the mother of his infant daughter, accusing her of extortion, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Court filings obtained by TMZ show that Devin Haney took legal action in Los Angeles just weeks after Leena Sayed secured a temporary domestic violence restraining order (TRO) against him. The escalating dispute comes less than seven months after the birth of their daughter, Khrome, in January 2025.



Haney’s Allegations

In the lawsuit, Devin Haney claims Leena Sayed attempted to leverage his reputation and his relationship with their daughter to secure more money. He alleges she threatened him with “reputational ruin” and “loss of rights to visit his daughter” if he did not comply with her demands.

Haney also accuses Leena Sayed of spreading false and defamatory statements about him, calling her conduct “extreme and outrageous.” His attorneys argue that her accusations of abuse are fabricated, stating that Haney has built his career on integrity and discipline.

“Devin will not be extorted, intimidated, or coerced by anyone,” his lawyer Bobby Samini said in a statement. “He will defend his name and values against any false narratives or malicious attempts to undermine his character.”

Sayed’s Response

Leena Sayed’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, rejected the extortion claims, stating his client is “only seeking what the law requires Mr. Haney to pay for child support.” Kaplan added that truth is a defense against defamation, noting that the proper venue for these issues is family court, not “the court of social media.”

The TRO granted to Sayed earlier this summer included serious allegations. She claimed Devin Haney physically abused her multiple times during their relationship, with one incident allegedly occurring in December 2024, when she was nine months pregnant. According to Sayed, Haney pushed her during an argument, causing her to fall on her tailbone.

Haney has not directly addressed that allegation in his lawsuit but insists through legal filings that the abuse claims are unfounded.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devin Haney (@realdevinhaney)

The former couple is set to appear in court again next month for a hearing on the restraining order. With both sides leveling serious accusations, the legal battle is shaping up to be as contentious as any fight Haney has faced in the ring.

Known for his undefeated record and disciplined training, Haney has long positioned himself as a role model within boxing. But this highly publicized case threatens to cast a shadow over his professional image, raising questions about how much it could impact both his career and personal life.

As the courtroom drama unfolds, fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see whether Devin Haney’s legal strategy lands as effectively as his punches inside the ring.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
Avengers Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars Robert Downey Jr. Russo Brothers Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars
By August 21, 2025
Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation Leen sayed Extrotion

Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation
By August 21, 2025
Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War HBO George Kay

Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War
By August 21, 2025
Avengers Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars Robert Downey Jr. Russo Brothers Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon

Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon
By August 21, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More Treyarch and Raven Software Gamescom 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More
By August 20, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
To Top
Loading...