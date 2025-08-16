Denzel Washington Gets Candid on Career: “I Don’t Do It for the Oscars”

Few actors embody Hollywood greatness quite like Denzel Washington. With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 70-year-old actor has starred in some of cinema’s most acclaimed films, from Glory and Malcolm X to Training Day and Fences. Along the way, he’s earned two Academy Awards and nine Oscar nominations, cementing himself as one of the most respected performers of his generation.

But for Denzel Washington, the accolades have never been the point. In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, the legendary actor shared a refreshing perspective on his craft: he doesn’t act for trophies.







“Man Gives the Award. God Gives the Reward.”

“I don’t do it for Oscars,” Denzel Washington said when reflecting on his career. “I don’t care about that kind of stuff. I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s times when I won and shouldn’t have won and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward.”

The Training Day star, who famously won Best Supporting Actor for Glory (1989) and Best Actor for Training Day (2001), downplayed the significance of where his awards sit in his home. “People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not bragging—just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren’t going to do me a bit of good.”

Not Concerned with Snubs

Denzel Washington has also shown little concern for the Oscars when overlooked. Despite widespread buzz that he could earn a nomination for his role in Gladiator II, the Academy left his name off the list. His reaction? Classic Denzel.

When asked by The New York Times about the snub, he quipped, “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

That blend of humor, humility, and perspective underscores Denzel Washington’s philosophy: focus on the work, not the recognition.

A Legacy Beyond Awards

Over the years, Denzel Washington has built a career defined not only by critical acclaim but also by influence. His portrayals of complex characters—heroes, antiheroes, and everything in between—have left an indelible mark on Hollywood. From Shakespearean dramas to gritty thrillers, his versatility has inspired generations of actors.

While the Oscars may highlight moments in his career, Washington sees his true legacy as something greater. For him, the reward is in the storytelling, the audience connection, and the timeless power of cinema itself.

As he continues working well into his 70s, Denzel Washington’s honest reflection reminds fans and peers alike that greatness isn’t measured in gold statues—it’s measured in impact.