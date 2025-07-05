A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s Viral Selfie Confirms Dream Collaboration for ‘Ramayana’

In a moment that sent music and movie lovers into a frenzy, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer—two of the greatest living composers—posed for a now-viral selfie, confirming their collaboration on the much-anticipated Ramayana film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The iconic photo, shared by A.R. Rahman on Instagram, features Hans Zimmer standing behind the Indian maestro with his hands resting warmly on his shoulders. For fans of both the East and West’s most celebrated cinematic composers, this image is more than just a candid moment—it’s a signal that something truly epic is on the horizon.

A Musical Match Made in Heaven

This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two Oscar-winning composers, and it’s already being hailed as one of the most ambitious musical partnerships in modern film history. Hans Zimmer, renowned for his groundbreaking scores in Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Interstellar, will bring his signature cinematic depth. A. R. Rahman, the musical genius behind Slumdog Millionaire, Roja, and Lagaan, adds soul-stirring emotion and rich Indian classical elements.

Their joint work of Hans Zimmer and Rahman will highlight the Ramayana, a massive two-part mythological epic set for release in IMAX in 2026 and 2027, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Limited and Monster Mind Creations, the latter helmed by Kannada superstar Yash.

All-Star Cast & Vision

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as the fearsome Ravan, and Sunny Deol in the powerful role of Hanuman. With Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal and Chhichhore, at the helm, Ramayana promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant reimagining of the ancient epic.

Fans are already raving about the teaser released earlier this week, and the buzz around the music intensified tenfold when the composers’ selfie dropped.

Rahman and Zimmer: A Global Cinematic Force

While A.R. Rahman recently worked on Thug Life, the much-hyped project from Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, Hans Zimmer scored the soundtrack for F1, a 2025 sports drama starring Brad Pitt. Both have long inspired global audiences with their distinctive styles, and now, Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s fusion is expected to take Ramayana to uncharted musical territory.

As anticipation builds for Ramayana, the excitement around A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s collaboration continues to escalate. With their unmatched musical vision, this duo may very well redefine how mythology is experienced on the big screen—and in surround sound.