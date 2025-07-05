Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s Viral Selfie Confirms Dream Collaboration for ‘Ramayana’

A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s Viral Selfie Confirms Dream Collaboration for ‘Ramayana’ Ranbir Kapoor Sai Pallavi Yash

OST

A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s Viral Selfie Confirms Dream Collaboration for ‘Ramayana’

Sound Plunge
Published on

In a moment that sent music and movie lovers into a frenzy, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer—two of the greatest living composers—posed for a now-viral selfie, confirming their collaboration on the much-anticipated Ramayana film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The iconic photo, shared by A.R. Rahman on Instagram, features Hans Zimmer standing behind the Indian maestro with his hands resting warmly on his shoulders. For fans of both the East and West’s most celebrated cinematic composers, this image is more than just a candid moment—it’s a signal that something truly epic is on the horizon.

A Musical Match Made in Heaven

This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two Oscar-winning composers, and it’s already being hailed as one of the most ambitious musical partnerships in modern film history. Hans Zimmer, renowned for his groundbreaking scores in Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Interstellar, will bring his signature cinematic depth. A. R. Rahman, the musical genius behind Slumdog Millionaire, Roja, and Lagaan, adds soul-stirring emotion and rich Indian classical elements.

Their joint work of Hans Zimmer and Rahman will highlight the Ramayana, a massive two-part mythological epic set for release in IMAX in 2026 and 2027, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Limited and Monster Mind Creations, the latter helmed by Kannada superstar Yash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

All-Star Cast & Vision

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as the fearsome Ravan, and Sunny Deol in the powerful role of Hanuman. With Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal and Chhichhore, at the helm, Ramayana promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant reimagining of the ancient epic.

Fans are already raving about the teaser released earlier this week, and the buzz around the music intensified tenfold when the composers’ selfie dropped.

‘Dune: Messiah’ Is Officially on the Move—Hans Zimmer Confirms Production Is Underway

Rahman and Zimmer: A Global Cinematic Force

While A.R. Rahman recently worked on Thug Life, the much-hyped project from Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, Hans Zimmer scored the soundtrack for F1, a 2025 sports drama starring Brad Pitt. Both have long inspired global audiences with their distinctive styles, and now, Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s fusion is expected to take Ramayana to uncharted musical territory.

As anticipation builds for Ramayana, the excitement around A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s collaboration continues to escalate. With their unmatched musical vision, this duo may very well redefine how mythology is experienced on the big screen—and in surround sound.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Usher Cancels Entire Australian Arena Tour, Leaves Fans in Shock Past Present Future Tour LiveNation

Usher Cancels Entire Australian Arena Tour, Leaves Fans in Shock
By July 5, 2025
Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners Ryan Coogler Ruth E. Carter Michael B. Jordan Mahershala Ali Kevin Feige

Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners
By July 5, 2025
Michael Madsen Dead at 67: Cult Film Legend Remembered for ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘Kill Bill’ Quentin Tarantino

Michael Madsen Dead at 67: Cult Film Legend Remembered for ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘Kill Bill’
By July 4, 2025
Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget Universal Dough Liman

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners Ryan Coogler Ruth E. Carter Michael B. Jordan Mahershala Ali Kevin Feige

Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners
By July 5, 2025
Smart parking ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility in India

ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility
By July 5, 2025
Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector California Online Gambling Online Casino Digital Entertainment

Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector
By July 5, 2025
Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure Infiniti Altima

Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure
By July 3, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch”
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
To Top
Loading...