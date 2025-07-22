Justin Bieber’s Surprise Album Swag Makes Massive Billboard Impact, Ties Janet Jackson for Top 10 Milestone

Connect with us

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has reasserted his Billboard dominance over the charts with the surprise release of his latest album, Swag. Dropped with just 10 hours’ notice on July 11, the digital-only release debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, racking up 163,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Luminate.

But the real story lies in Justin Bieber’s overwhelming presence on the Billboard Hot 100. With 16 songs from Swag entering the chart in a single week, Bieber continues his reign as one of the most chart-savvy artists of the streaming era. Leading the pack is the fan-favorite track “Daisies,” which soared to No. 2 — giving Bieber his 27th Hot 100 top 10 hit and tying him with Janet Jackson for the 10th-most top 10s in chart history.



The Swag tracklist is stacked with infectious hooks and high-profile collaborations. “Way It Is” featuring Gunna, “Devotion” with Dijon, and “Sweet Spot” with Sexyy Red all made strong entries, showing Justin Bieber’s ability to seamlessly blend pop, hip-hop, and R&B aesthetics. Other charting highlights include “Yukon” (No. 17), “Go Baby” (No. 18), and “All I Can Take” (No. 21), each showcasing Justin Bieber’s evolving vocal palette and songwriting maturity.

Even without physical copies, Swag pulled heavyweight numbers — a testament to Justin Bieber’s digital-era star power and loyal fanbase. His 16 new Hot 100 entries now bring his total to 121 career songs on the chart, placing him 10th all-time in chart appearances. And Justin Bieber’s Daisies continues to bloom.

In addition to matching Janet Jackson’s top 10 feat, Justin Bieber now ties with The Beatles and Rihanna for the eighth-most top 20 hits at 43, and extends his count of top 40 hits to a staggering 58.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Interestingly, three skit-style tracks — “Soulful,” “Therapy Session,” and “Standing on Business” — didn’t chart due to their non-musical nature, and two songs, “Zuma House” and “Forgiveness,” also missed the cut. But the remaining tracks, anchored by Justin Bieber’s dynamic delivery and sleek production, form one of the most commercially impactful pop albums of 2025 so far.

Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls”

While Swag arrives just three years after 2022’s Justice, it feels like a full-circle moment — blending Bieber’s early charm with his present-day confidence and sonic experimentation.

With Swag’s success, Bieber has once again proved that even in a surprise drop era, he’s anything but predictable — and far from done rewriting pop music’s rulebook.


Loading...