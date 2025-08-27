Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most cherished festivals, is just around the corner. While millions of devotees prepare for celebrations with eco-friendly idols, decorations, and sweets, cybercriminals are also preparing — not for devotion, but for deception. But a new report from CloudSEK reveals a disturbing trend: cybercriminals are exploiting the festive mood to scam devotees out of their money and data.

According to cybersecurity experts and the CloudSEK report, scams spike every year during festivals, when people are more emotional, generous, and distracted. This year, fraudsters are launching sophisticated schemes targeting Ganesh Chaturthi shoppers, devotees, and families.







Most Common Ganesh Chaturthi Scams in 2025

1. Fake Online Idol Sellers

With the rising demand for eco-friendly idols, scammers are setting up fake websites, Instagram pages, and WhatsApp groups offering heavy discounts. Victims who pay in advance often receive poor-quality idols — or nothing at all.

2. Lottery & Lucky Draw Frauds

Messages claiming “Congratulations! You won a Ganesh Chaturthi prize worth ₹10,000” are flooding WhatsApp. Victims are tricked into sharing personal details or paying “processing fees,” only to lose money and data.

3. Phishing Shopping Websites

Fraudulent online stores are mimicking legitimate brands, offering pooja kits, sweets, or electronics at unbelievably low prices. These websites steal payment details and banking credentials, leaving buyers defrauded.

4. Fake Event Passes & Tickets

Scammers exploit cultural programs and Ganesh Utsav concerts by selling bogus tickets online. Victims only realize the fraud when denied entry at venues.

5. False Delivery & Shipping Alerts

Many devotees receive WhatsApp or SMS claiming parcels are “stuck” and require urgent fees. Clicking links or calling fake helplines can lead to bank fraud via malicious UPI requests.

6. Gift Card & UPI Scams

Fraudulent messages promising “Ganesh Chaturthi special gift” or “government festival scheme” trick users into approving UPI payments instead of receiving money.

Real-Life Fraud Cases

A Mumbai businessman lost ₹1.38 lakh while ordering sweets online from a fake site.

In Andheri, fraudsters posing as Ganesh Mandal members scammed a man of ₹37,000 through QR-code “donations.”

A virtual darshan scam app duped devotees out of payments ranging from ₹701 to ₹21,000.

How to Stay Safe This Ganesh Chaturthi

Buy idols, sweets, and pooja kits only from trusted, verified sellers.

Ignore suspicious WhatsApp forwards offering gifts, lotteries, or lucky draws.

Always check website URLs for spelling errors and ensure they use “https://”.

Never approve UPI collect requests from unknown sources.

Verify delivery alerts directly on official courier websites.

Report scams immediately via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or call the helpline at 1930.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for joy, devotion, and togetherness — not for falling prey to cybercriminals. By staying alert and informed, devotees can ensure a scam-free, safe, and blessed celebration. Read the full report here: Ganesh Chaturthi Online Scams: How Cybercriminals Exploit Festive Offers