LunchBox Celebrates Onam with Mini Onam Sadhya & Fun Pronunciation Challenge — Win a Trip to Kerala!

This Onam, LunchBox, a Rebel Foods brand, is turning India’s biggest harvest festival into a nationwide cultural experience. With its specially curated Mini Onam Sadhya and a lighthearted Onam Pronunciation Challenge, the brand is blending authentic flavors with playful cultural engagement, making Onam more inclusive than ever.

The Onam Sadhya, traditionally served on banana leaves, is Kerala’s iconic vegetarian feast featuring over 20 dishes — from the tangy Kaalan to the subtly spiced Avial. LunchBox is delivering a thoughtfully designed Mini Sadhya, giving customers across India the chance to savor the spirit of Kerala without leaving home.







A Feast with a Twist: The Pronunciation Challenge

Recognizing that non-Malayalis often stumble over dish names like Thoran, Erissery, or Olan, LunchBox has turned this cultural gap into a fun contest. Each Onam Sadhya is packaged with a quirky sleeve featuring dish names and a QR code linking to an AI-generated video of King Mahabali, guiding customers on correct pronunciation.

Nishant Kedia, CMO of Rebel Foods, explains: “Onam is all about unity, joy, and celebrating our culture. With LunchBox, we wanted to make the celebration open to everyone, no matter their background. The Pronunciation Challenge is more than just food — it’s about learning, laughing, and connecting.”

Win Trips to Kerala and More

Customers can participate by sending a 15-second voice note with their attempt at pronouncing dish names to LunchBox’s Instagram (@lunchbox_india) along with a screenshot of their order.

Exciting prizes include:

Grand Prize: Couple’s trip to Kerala (flights, hotels, breakfast included)

2nd & 3rd Prizes: Staycations for two couples in Kerala

Holiday Vouchers: ₹5,000 each for two winners

Flight Discount: For 16,000 customers on domestic routes

The rewards are part of an exclusive collaboration with EaseMyTrip, bringing the spirit of Kerala’s “God’s Own Country” even closer to food lovers across India.

Food, Culture, and Connection

By weaving tradition with innovation, LunchBox is ensuring Onam is celebrated not just by Malayalis but by anyone eager to experience Kerala’s cultural richness. Beyond just food delivery, the brand is creating a festival of flavors, fun, and togetherness.

From banana leaf packaging to AI-powered cultural lessons, LunchBox is serving up more than meals — it’s serving up an experience.