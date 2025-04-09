Chennai Court Recalls Warrant Against ideaForge CFO Vipul Joshi in Cybercrime Case

In a significant development in an ongoing cybercrime investigation, a Chennai metropolitan court has recalled the non-bailable warrant issued against Vipul Joshi, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ideaForge Technology Limited, after his personal appearance before the court.

The Non-Bailable Warrant, which was issued last week, stemmed from Viupl Joshi’s failure to appear on April 1, 2025, in connection with a cybercrime case involving alleged sabotage of drones. The case involves serious allegations against the Mumbai-based drone manufacturer, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, and violations under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act related to computer-related offences.

Vipul Joshi’s appearance before the Saidapet metropolitan magistrate on April 4, along with other senior ideaForge executives — Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, and Somil Gautam — led to the court recalling the warrant. The court officially recorded their appearance and scheduled the next hearing for April 28, 2025.

The Case: Allegations of Drone Sabotage

The case originates from a complaint filed by a customer who purchased 15 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from ideaForge at a cost of ₹2.2 crore. The drones were reportedly intended for critical government infrastructure projects valued at over ₹70 crore. However, the customer alleges that these drones were hacked and rendered inoperable, sabotaging their deployment and undermining operational efforts.

The customer claims that the hacking was orchestrated by ideaForge itself, implying deliberate sabotage and a malicious attempt to damage both the operations and the reputation of the buyer. If proven, the implications could have far-reaching effects not just for ideaForge but also for India’s growing drone technology sector, which is closely tied to national security and strategic projects.

The complaint was formally registered in August 2023 with the cybercrime police, triggering an investigation that has brought intense scrutiny to one of India’s leading drone tech companies. The charges under review include:

Criminal breach of trust (Section 406 IPC)

Cheating (Section 420 IPC)

Computer-related offences under Section 66 of the IT Act

Legal and Industry Implications

ideaForge, a prominent player in India’s UAV market with several government contracts and defence applications, has not publicly responded to the charges. However, the fact that its top executives have now appeared in court signals that the company is engaging with the judicial process.

The recall of the NBW against CFO Vipul Joshi provides temporary legal relief but does not alter the gravity of the charges. The April 28 hearing will be closely watched as the court begins to examine the merits of the allegations.

This case highlights growing concerns around cybersecurity vulnerabilities in emerging technologies like drones, especially when deployed in sensitive infrastructure settings. As drone usage expands in sectors ranging from defence to disaster management, the need for robust security protocols and ethical corporate conduct becomes ever more crucial.

The outcome of this case could set important precedents in India’s legal framework for cybercrime and technology accountability.