Mexico Erupts in Violence After El Mencho Killed in Major Security Operation

Mexico Erupts in Violence After El Mencho Killed in Major Security Operation

Mexico Erupts in Violence After El Mencho Killed in Major Security Operation

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

A wave of cartel violence has gripped Mexico following the death of notorious drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho. The leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed during a military operation in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco, sparking retaliatory attacks across multiple states.

Mexican authorities confirmed that four cartel members were killed and three army personnel were injured during the clash. The operation reportedly involved intelligence support from the United States, which had previously placed a $15 million bounty on El Mencho.

Roadblocks, Fires, and “War Zone” Scenes

In the hours following the announcement, violence spread rapidly. Cartel members set up roadblocks using burning vehicles, attacked businesses, and ignited fires in several cities, including Guadalajara and the popular tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro declared a “code red,” suspending public transportation and cancelling public events and in-person classes. Eyewitnesses described Puerto Vallarta as resembling a war zone, with plumes of smoke rising across the skyline.

Mexico’s Security Cabinet reported that approximately 250 roadblocks were erected nationwide at the height of the unrest. Authorities have arrested 25 people in connection with violent acts and looting. While many blockades have since been cleared, tensions remain high.

Travel Disruptions and International Warnings

The unrest has significantly impacted travel. Major airlines, including Air Canada, United Airlines, and American Airlines, cancelled or diverted flights to Jalisco. Canadian and US officials issued advisories urging citizens to shelter in place in affected areas.

The US government warned travellers in five states — Jalisco, Tamaulipas, parts of Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León — to remain indoors and follow local guidance. The UK government also advised extreme caution.

Despite the chaos, Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency stated that airports in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta continued operating, though airlines independently suspended services for safety reasons.

Government Response: Calls for Calm

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the nation, emphasizing “absolute coordination” between federal and state authorities. She urged citizens to remain calm and rely on official information, noting that daily life in most parts of the country continues as normal.

Security forces, including the National Guard and the Ministry of National Defence, have been deployed to restore order in key hotspots.

A Major Blow to Fentanyl Trafficking Networks

El Mencho, a former police officer turned cartel kingpin, oversaw a vast trafficking network responsible for smuggling cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the United States. US officials had long considered him one of the most dangerous narcotics traffickers in the Western Hemisphere.

Former US Drug Enforcement Administration official Mike Vigil described the operation as one of the most significant actions in the history of modern drug enforcement.

However, security experts warn that the power vacuum left by his death could spark further instability as rival factions vie for control.

While authorities report that the situation is gradually stabilizing, sporadic violence continues in parts of Jalisco and neighbouring states. Analysts caution that cartel retaliation may persist in the short term.

For now, Mexico faces a critical moment as it navigates the aftermath of one of the most consequential cartel takedowns in recent years.

