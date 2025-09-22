Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

European Airports Face Chaos as Cyber-Attack Disrupts Flights Across Continent

European Airports Face Chaos as Cyber-Attack Disrupts Flights Across Continent Heathrow Airport Brussels Airport and Berlin Brandenburg airport Collins Aerospace

Aviation

European Airports Face Chaos as Cyber-Attack Disrupts Flights Across Continent

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Europe’s major airports remain in disarray after a cyber-attack on aviation software provider Collins Aerospace disrupted check-in and boarding systems over the weekend. The outage, which began on Friday, has forced airlines and airports to rely on manual systems, creating long queues, delays, and widespread cancellations.

On Monday, Brussels Airport asked airlines to cancel nearly half of its outbound flights—about 140 of 276 departures—due to the unresolved IT meltdown. Despite progress in some hubs, the airport confirmed the timeline for complete restoration remains “unclear.”

Meanwhile, London’s Heathrow Airport reported that about half of its airlines were back online using backup systems, including British Airways, which has continued operating from Terminal 5. But passengers at Terminals 3 and 4 still faced delays, confusion, and last-minute cancellations.

At Berlin Brandenburg Airport, officials said some carriers were still resorting to manual boarding with pen-and-paper, with no clear update on when systems would return to normal.

Collins Aerospace: At the Center of the Crisis

RTX-owned Collins Aerospace confirmed that its Muse software, which enables multiple airlines to share check-in desks and departure gates, suffered a cyber-related disruption. While the company has not disclosed details of the breach, it assured customers it was in the “final stages” of deploying software fixes.

Given Collins Aerospace’s high-profile client base—including NATO—the incident has raised serious questions about the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of critical aviation infrastructure.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre is now working with Collins, affected airports, the Department for Transport, and law enforcement to assess the scope and cause of the attack.

Brussels airport hit by Cyber Attack

Growing Cyber Threat to Aviation

Cyberattacks targeting the aviation industry have surged by 600% in the past year, according to French aerospace giant Thales. Analysts warn that the increased digitization of air travel systems makes airports prime targets for state-sponsored and criminal hacking groups.

While the European Commission stressed there was “no indication” that the attack was widespread or catastrophic, calls are mounting for transparency. The UK’s Liberal Democrats suggested Russia may have been behind the disruption, urging the government to disclose its assessment.

The incident echoes last year’s Crowdstrike software outage in the U.S., which caused a global IT meltdown and cost the economy billions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Independent (@the.independent)

Passengers Caught in the Crossfire

For travelers, the cyber-attack translated into missed flights, long lines, and mounting frustration. Airlines across Europe are urging passengers to check flight status before heading to airports and to contact carriers directly for updates.

Despite the chaos, Heathrow Airport emphasised that “the vast majority of flights have continued to operate.” At the same time, Brussels Airport and Berlin Brandenburg airports admitted the disruptions could last several more days.

  • European Airports Face Chaos as Cyber-Attack Disrupts Flights Across Continent Heathrow Airport Brussels Airport and Berlin Brandenburg airport Collins Aerospace
  • Brussels airport hit by Cyber Attack
  • European Airports Face Chaos as Cyber-Attack Disrupts Flights Across Continent Heathrow Airport Brussels Airport and Berlin Brandenburg airport Collins Aerospace
  • Brussels airport hit by Cyber Attack

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Aviation

India Warns Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Could ‘Disrupt Families’ and Global Tech
By September 22, 2025
Bitcoin Ethereum Solana XRP Slips Below $114,500 as FOMC Rally Fades Is the Bull Cycle Over? Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.jpg

Bitcoin Slips Below $114,500 as FOMC Rally Fades: Is the Bull Cycle Over?
By September 22, 2025
Nike Grind Partners with Gallant Sports to Launch India’s First Sustainable Turf Infill GallantBounce

Nike Grind Partners with Gallant Sports to Launch India’s First Sustainable Turf Infill
By September 22, 2025
Trump’s White House UFC Plans Spark Backlash Amid 250th Anniversary Celebrations - Dana White Conor McGregor and Jon Jones MMA

Trump’s White House UFC Plans Spark Backlash Amid 250th Anniversary Celebrations
By September 22, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
By September 19, 2025
‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors Hulu

‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors
By September 18, 2025
Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins

Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins
By September 17, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...