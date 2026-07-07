Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message

More in Hip Hop/ Rap
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FIFA World Cup
Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto
Toronto became the center of football and celebrity attention as Drake, Nelly Furtado, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sofia...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit
Rapper Sexyy Red has asked a court to remove her as a defendant from the late...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced
Drake may have given Toronto Raptors fans an early clue about one of the biggest NBA...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
Drake is taking an unusual approach to fan engagement after the success of his Billboard Hot...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship
Drake has once again set social media buzzing after posting a cryptic image featuring an XO...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Roc Nation Celebrates 30 Years of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt With Immersive New York Pop-Ups
Thirty years after the release of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, Roc Nation has transformed parts of New...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee
Drake has expanded the rollout for his highly anticipated Iceman era by launching a fresh collection...
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Album Announcement
Future Announces New Album The Real Me , Ending Weeks of Speculation
Atlanta rap superstar Future has officially announced his next studio album, The Real Me, putting an...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
San Antonio Mayor Opposes Kanye West’s July 4 Performance
A growing controversy is surrounding an upcoming concert by Kanye West, after San Antonio Mayor Gina...
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Billboard
Drake’s ICEMAN Falls to No. 2 After Strong Five-Week Billboard Run
The album’s continued success was highlighted when ICEMAN reclaimed the top position on the U.S. albums...