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Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Sound Plunge

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Drake is taking an unusual approach to fan engagement after the success of his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Janice STFU.” The rapper invited women named Janice to exclusive apology parties across North America, turning a viral song into a memorable real-world event.

The gatherings took place in Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston, offering invite-only lunches, complimentary food and drinks, and surprise giveaways to attendees who shared one thing in common—their first name.

A Creative Apology for ‘Janice STFU’

Drake first announced the events through his Instagram Stories, telling followers, “All my Janice’s in NY, LA, MIA, TO, HOU, look out for my invitation for Sunday.”

Admission was restricted to guests named Janice, who were required to RSVP in advance and present government-issued identification matching their name. Organizers emphasized that no exceptions would be made.

Each event featured upscale restaurant venues, including Cactus Club in Toronto, Delilah in Los Angeles, Mamo NYC, Forte Dei Marmi in Miami and Drake’s Houston.

Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch, drinks, and prize giveaways, transforming what began as a humorous lyric into a lighthearted fan appreciation event.

https://mybigplunge.com/lykke-li-reacts-to-drake-sampling-i-follow-rivers-on-iceman-i-was-missing-him/

Song Inspired by ‘The Sopranos’

“Janice STFU” appears on Drake’s 2026 album ICEMAN and quickly became one of the year’s biggest songs.

The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Drake his 14th career chart-topper. The achievement moved him ahead of Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a male solo artist in Billboard chart history.

The song remained atop the chart for two consecutive weeks, marking Drake’s first multi-week No. 1 since “In My Feelings” in 2018.

Many fans believe the song’s title references Janice Soprano, the manipulative sister of Tony Soprano from the acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos. Producer Rogét Chahayed, a longtime fan of the television series, described the collaboration as a full-circle moment, combining his admiration for the show with the opportunity to work alongside Drake.

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties

Toronto Celebration Draws Hundreds

Toronto’s event attracted Janices of all ages, from college students to retirees, with attendees travelling from across Canada to participate.

Many guests described the gathering as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, saying they had rarely met others who shared their first name.

While organizers hinted Drake could make a surprise appearance in his hometown, the rapper ultimately did not attend in person. His absence disappointed some attendees, who had hoped for a personal apology following the song’s popularity.

Several guests also expressed frustration that some hopeful attendees were turned away because they had not completed the required RSVP process, despite sharing the qualifying name.

Turning Viral Success Into Fan Engagement

Rather than ignoring the playful controversy surrounding “Janice STFU,” Drake chose to embrace it with a marketing campaign unlike any seen in recent music promotion.

The exclusive Janice parties generated widespread discussion online, blending humor, celebrity culture and fan interaction while extending the success of one of the year’s biggest hip-hop releases.

Whether viewed as a publicity stunt or a genuine gesture of appreciation, Drake’s Janice-only celebrations proved that even a chart-topping diss track can end with a toast.

  • Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
  • Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties
  • Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
  • Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties

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