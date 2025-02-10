Lil Wayne & Drake’s 2011 Hit ‘She Will’ Explodes on TikTok, Hits No. 1 After 13 Years

Lil Wayne’s 2011 track “She Will,” featuring Drake, has surged to the top of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, marking the first No. 1 for both artists on this platform. Originally released as part of Lil Wayne’s album Tha Carter IV, the song has found new life more than a decade later, thanks to a viral dance trend on TikTok.

The resurgence began when TikTok users started creating videos featuring a dance that involves leg-shaking movements, often performed against a wall. These videos typically highlight the “Ladies and Gentlemen, Drizzy” lyric before transitioning into the instrumental section of the track. This trend has led to a significant increase in the song’s popularity on the platform.

In the tracking week ending January 30, 2025, “She Will” garnered 5.4 million official U.S. streams, reflecting a 30% increase from the previous week. This boost propelled the song from No. 4 to No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart dated February 8, 2025. Notably, this achievement marks the first time Lil Wayne or Drake has topped this chart.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking that measures the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States based on factors such as video creation, views, and user engagement. Unlike traditional Billboard charts, this list focuses exclusively on TikTok activity, highlighting the platform’s influence on music consumption and trends.

“She Will” was initially a commercial success upon its release in 2011, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Digital Songs chart with 255,000 copies sold in its first week. The track was certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in September 2022, signifying over 4 million units sold.

The recent TikTok trend is reminiscent of other instances where older songs have found renewed popularity on the platform. For example, in 2022, Chris Brown’s 2019 song “Under the Influence” experienced a resurgence on the Billboard charts due to a viral TikTok trend. Similarly, “She Will” has benefited from the platform’s ability to introduce classic tracks to new audiences, demonstrating TikTok’s role in reshaping the music industry’s dynamics.

The success of “She Will” on TikTok underscores the platform’s power in influencing music trends and reviving older hits. As users continue to engage with a diverse range of songs, TikTok remains a significant force in the modern music landscape, capable of propelling tracks back into the spotlight years after their initial release.

“She Will’s” unexpected ascent to the top of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart highlights the evolving nature of music consumption in the digital age. It also emphasizes the enduring appeal of Lil Wayne and Drake’s collaboration, proving that a well-crafted song can transcend time and find new audiences through innovative platforms like TikTok.