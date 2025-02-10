Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lil Wayne & Drake’s 2011 Hit ‘She Will’ Explodes on TikTok, Hits No. 1 After 13 Years

Lil Wayne & Drake’s 2011 Hit ‘She Will’ Explodes on TikTok, Hits No. 1 After 13 Years Lil Tunechi Chris Brown

Hip Hop/ Rap

Lil Wayne & Drake’s 2011 Hit ‘She Will’ Explodes on TikTok, Hits No. 1 After 13 Years

Sound Plunge
Published on

Lil Wayne’s 2011 track “She Will,” featuring Drake, has surged to the top of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, marking the first No. 1 for both artists on this platform. Originally released as part of Lil Wayne’s album Tha Carter IV, the song has found new life more than a decade later, thanks to a viral dance trend on TikTok.

The resurgence began when TikTok users started creating videos featuring a dance that involves leg-shaking movements, often performed against a wall. These videos typically highlight the “Ladies and Gentlemen, Drizzy” lyric before transitioning into the instrumental section of the track. This trend has led to a significant increase in the song’s popularity on the platform.

In the tracking week ending January 30, 2025, “She Will” garnered 5.4 million official U.S. streams, reflecting a 30% increase from the previous week. This boost propelled the song from No. 4 to No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart dated February 8, 2025. Notably, this achievement marks the first time Lil Wayne or Drake has topped this chart.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking that measures the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States based on factors such as video creation, views, and user engagement. Unlike traditional Billboard charts, this list focuses exclusively on TikTok activity, highlighting the platform’s influence on music consumption and trends.

“She Will” was initially a commercial success upon its release in 2011, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Digital Songs chart with 255,000 copies sold in its first week. The track was certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in September 2022, signifying over 4 million units sold.

The recent TikTok trend is reminiscent of other instances where older songs have found renewed popularity on the platform. For example, in 2022, Chris Brown’s 2019 song “Under the Influence” experienced a resurgence on the Billboard charts due to a viral TikTok trend. Similarly, “She Will” has benefited from the platform’s ability to introduce classic tracks to new audiences, demonstrating TikTok’s role in reshaping the music industry’s dynamics.

Lil Wayne’s ‘Lil Sensitive’ Super Bowl Ad: A Playful Jab at Halftime Snub and a Sneak Peek at ‘Tha Carter VI’

The success of “She Will” on TikTok underscores the platform’s power in influencing music trends and reviving older hits. As users continue to engage with a diverse range of songs, TikTok remains a significant force in the modern music landscape, capable of propelling tracks back into the spotlight years after their initial release.

“She Will’s” unexpected ascent to the top of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart highlights the evolving nature of music consumption in the digital age. It also emphasizes the enduring appeal of Lil Wayne and Drake’s collaboration, proving that a well-crafted song can transcend time and find new audiences through innovative platforms like TikTok.

Kendrick Lamar Takes Shots at Lil Wayne on GNX, Sparking OG Debate


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

‘Elon is Not a Nazi, But…’ – Ex-Friend Philip Low's Explosive Claims Shake the Internet Sam Altman Dr Philip Low Donald Trump DOGE Department of Government Efficiency

‘Elon is Not a Nazi, But…’ – Ex-Friend Philip Low’s Explosive Claims Shake the Internet
By February 10, 2025
PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation Sony Playstation network DownDetector

PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation
By February 10, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show A Performance of Digs at Drake Serena Williams SZA

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Performance of Digs at Drake
By February 10, 2025
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet Florence Pugh,  Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan, John Walker/U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian played by David Harbour,  Ava Starr/Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen, Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster played by Olga Kurylenko. CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine leads this ensemble, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet
By February 10, 2025
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History
By February 10, 2025
Quentin Tarantino Declares Hollywood “Dead,” Says 2019 Was the Last True Year of Movies Sundance Festival Wicked Streaming platforms Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino Declares Hollywood “Dead,” Says 2019 Was the Last True Year of Movies
By February 9, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment SIDBI MSME Outlook Survey

SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment
By February 6, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation Sony Playstation network DownDetector

PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation
By February 10, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
By February 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes
By February 8, 2025
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
To Top
Loading...