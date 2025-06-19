Multipl Reinvents Mutual Funds as Smart Savings Accounts for Everyday Spending Goals

Fintech innovator Multipl is transforming mutual funds into a new-age savings account, offering benefits that extend far beyond traditional bank interest.

With its flagship concept, called Spendvesting (“invest for your spends”), the Multipl app empowers users to invest in curated mutual funds for upcoming expenses, such as travel, education, insurance, or gadgets. Not only do users enjoy better-than-bank returns, but they also unlock exclusive brand discounts, effectively boosting their spending power. “We want Indians to treat mutual funds not just as long-term assets, but as a smarter, aspirational alternative to savings accounts,” said Paddy Raghavan, CEO and Co-founder of Multipl. “Spendvesting transforms saving into something goal-driven and exciting.”

Smarter Than a Savings Account

With top Indian banks offering interest rates of just 2–3%, many Indians are seeking alternatives. Multipl provides baskets of liquid, debt, and hybrid mutual funds designed to offer capital protection, liquidity, and superior returns, while linking those returns directly to real-world goals.







But what truly sets Multipl apart is its brand collaboration ecosystem. Users not only grow their funds but also save at the point of purchase via exclusive offers from over 70 brands spanning travel, electronics, fashion, and healthcare. The result? A dual benefit of returns and discounts, something no traditional savings account offers. “Our users are investment-backed buyers,” added Paddy Raghavan. “They’re high-intent consumers, which makes them more valuable to partner brands.”

New Partnership with FundsIndia to Empower MFDs

Expanding the reach of Spendvesting, Multipl has announced a strategic partnership with FundsIndia Partners, a leading tech platform enabling thousands of Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) across India.

Traditionally focused on long-term wealth building, MFDs can now help clients save for short- and mid-term goals using mutual funds, such as a family vacation, annual insurance premiums, or a new phone. The integration allows:

MFDs to retain SIPs under their own ARN code

Access to Multipl’s goal planning and SIP workflows

A seamless redemption experience with brand-linked rewards

“Spendvesting lets MFDs serve India’s evolving investor base more meaningfully,” said Manish Gadhvi, CEO of FundsIndia Partners. “It’s a fresh use case that drives higher SIP volumes while helping clients meet real-life goals.”

A Win for Users, Brands, Advisors—and the Industry

For consumers : Mutual funds evolve into a smart savings account offering returns + discounts.

For brands : Direct access to investment-ready customers with high conversion potential.

For MFDs : New way to grow SIP books with short-term financial planning.

For the ecosystem: Supports SEBI and AMFI’s vision of widespread retail mutual fund adoption.

As more Indians seek goal-based investing, Multipl’s Spendvesting model is proving to be the future of smart personal finance, where every spend begins with a smarter save.