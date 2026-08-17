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4baseCare Launches TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2,206-Gene Cancer Profiling Panel

4baseCare TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2206-Gene Cancer Test Profiling Panel Oncology

Healthcare

4baseCare Launches TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2,206-Gene Cancer Profiling Panel

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Precision oncology company 4baseCare has launched TARGT Indiegene® V2, a next-generation comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test designed to provide a broader, biology-focused view of cancer and expand access to precision oncology.

The new test arrives five years after the company introduced Indiegene V1, which was developed using insights from Indian tumour genomics. The latest version expands the panel to 2206 genes while adding broader coverage of cancer biology, DNA repair pathways, immunotherapy biomarkers and clinically relevant genomic alterations.

From Mutation Testing to Cancer Biology

According to 4baseCare, TARGT Indiegene V2 is designed around the idea that cancer cannot be understood through isolated mutations alone.

Tumours are influenced by interconnected biological processes involving growth, survival, DNA repair, immune evasion and disease progression. The new test maps genomic coverage across the Hallmarks of Cancer, providing clinicians with a framework intended to capture the biological mechanisms driving tumour behaviour.

The company said the approach represents a shift from simply identifying individual biomarkers toward more comprehensive cancer profiling.

“Indiegene V2 is not simply a larger gene panel. It represents a shift from looking for individual biomarkers to understanding the biology behind cancer,” said Hitesh Goswami, co-founder and CEO of 4baseCare.

2,206 Genes and 299 Fusions

The expanded panel covers 2206 genes, significantly increasing the genomic breadth available through the Indiegene platform.

Among its features are 299 clinically relevant gene fusions, alongside copy-number variations (CNVs), giving the test extensive coverage for detecting genomic alterations that can potentially inform cancer treatment decisions.

The panel also includes biomarkers associated with immunotherapy, including microsatellite instability (MSI) and an individualised Tumour Mutation Burden (iTMB) score with percentile scoring.

Another major addition is homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) scoring, combined with comprehensive profiling of 36 homologous recombination repair (HRR) genes.

These capabilities are particularly relevant to understanding defects in tumour DNA-repair mechanisms and identifying genomic characteristics that may help guide precision oncology strategies.

Five Years of Genomic Innovation

4baseCare launched the original Indiegene test on August 15, 2021, with the goal of making comprehensive cancer profiling more accessible while incorporating genomic insights relevant to Indian populations.

The company says five years of clinical experience and continued genomic research have informed the development of V2.

Kshitij Rishi, co-founder and COO of 4baseCare, said the new platform represents another step toward developing precision-oncology solutions for diverse and historically underrepresented populations.

The company plans to take TARGT Indiegene V2 into international markets as it expands its precision oncology operations.

4baseCare Expands Global Oncology Footprint

Backed by Infosys and Illumina, 4baseCare combines genomic testing, clinical and genomic datasets, real-world evidence and AI-powered analytics.

The Bengaluru-based company has expanded its laboratory presence beyond India, with genomics facilities in Dubai, Nepal and the Philippines.

Its broader technology portfolio also includes 4baseCare OncoTwin, an AI-powered oncology digital twin platform that was recently selected for the MSKCC iHub program.

With TARGT Indiegene V2, the company is positioning its latest genomic profiling platform as a more comprehensive tool for understanding cancer biology and supporting personalised cancer-care decisions across diverse patient populations.

  • 4baseCare TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2206-Gene Cancer Test Profiling Panel Oncology
  • 4baseCare TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2206-Gene Cancer Test Profiling Panel Oncology

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