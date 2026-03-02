India’s Genomics Leap: 4baseCare, Bio Valley & Define Bio Launch BioSphere at AMTZ

In a major boost to India’s biotechnology and precision healthcare ambitions, 4baseCare has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bio Valley Incubation Council and Define Bio Pvt Ltd to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Genomics and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS).

The new center, named BioSphere, will be set up at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam, positioning the region as a national hub for advanced genomic research and precision medicine innovation.

Strengthening India’s Genomic Infrastructure

The 4baseCare CoE–BioSphere aims to transform India’s genomic infrastructure by enabling early and accurate diagnostics, supporting informed therapeutic decisions, and accelerating the development of personalized treatments tailored to Indian populations.

A core objective of the initiative is to generate large-scale genomic datasets that reflect India’s genetic diversity. By integrating relevant global genomic datasets while maintaining international scientific benchmarks, BioSphere will help develop:

Advanced diagnostic tools

Risk prediction models

Targeted therapies aligned with Indian genomic variations

This data-driven approach is expected to significantly improve precision medicine outcomes and enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability across the country.

A Dedicated Incubation Hub for Genomics Startups

One of the key highlights of the collaboration is the creation of a dedicated incubation center within CoE–BioSphere. The facility will nurture genomics-based startups by offering:

Access to advanced sequencing services

Structured data support

Mentorship in product development

Translational research capabilities

The incubation model aims to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial healthcare innovation, fostering collaboration among clinicians, academic institutions, industry partners, and data-driven startups.

By supporting entrepreneurs and scientists in data-centric research and product development, the BioSphere center is set to play a critical role in shaping India’s next generation of biotech innovators.

Boosting Public Health Through Population-Scale Genomics

Beyond innovation and entrepreneurship, the initiative carries national-level implications. Population-scale genomic insights generated at BioSphere will contribute to evidence-based public health policies and preventive healthcare strategies.

With growing interest in genomics-driven disease prediction and preventive medicine, such infrastructure can strengthen India’s preparedness against complex diseases while ensuring long-term healthcare sustainability.

Leadership Speaks on the Vision

Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-founder of 4baseCare, emphasized that the collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening India’s innovation-led biotech ecosystem at AMTZ. By combining genomics expertise, incubation support, and translational research, the partnership aims to accelerate the development of impactful precision medicine solutions with global relevance.

Dr. K. Suseela Branham, CEO of Bio Valley, described the initiative as a major advancement in building India’s next-generation genomic ecosystem, highlighting its potential to drive data-driven healthcare innovation and personalized medical solutions nationwide.

With BioSphere at AMTZ, India is taking a decisive step toward positioning itself as a global player in genomics, next-generation sequencing, and precision healthcare. By leveraging cutting-edge research, startup incubation, and large-scale genomic data integration, the partnership signals a new era of biotechnology leadership emerging from Andhra Pradesh.