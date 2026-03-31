4baseCare Partners with Maharashtra Govt to Launch Precision Oncology Centre

Bengaluru-based 4baseCare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to establish a Centre of Excellence for Precision Oncology. The initiative aims to integrate advanced genomic-driven cancer care into the state’s public healthcare system, marking a significant step toward personalized medicine in India.

The announcement was made at PULSE 2026, a leading healthcare and medical education summit held in Mumbai.

Bringing AI-Driven Precision Oncology to Public Healthcare

At the heart of this collaboration is 4baseCare’s OncoTwin platform, an AI-powered solution designed to assist oncologists in making data-driven treatment decisions. By analyzing a patient’s genomic and clinical profile against large datasets of real-world outcomes, the platform generates actionable insights for personalized cancer care.

4baseCare’s OncoTwin has also gained international recognition, having been selected for the MSK iHub program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the United States.

What the Centre of Excellence Will Deliver

The proposed Centre of Excellence will focus on improving access to precision oncology across Maharashtra. Key objectives include:

Expanding access to genomic-based cancer diagnosis and treatment

Building region-specific clinico-genomic datasets

Supporting oncologists in government hospitals with advanced decision-making tools

Enhancing patient outcomes through personalized therapies

The facility will be equipped with Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, enabling comprehensive genomic profiling for cancer patients. This will allow doctors to tailor treatments based on individual genetic profiles rather than relying on generalized protocols.

Addressing Gaps in Traditional Cancer Treatment

Traditional cancer treatment methods often follow a standardized approach, which may not be effective for every patient. Precision oncology aims to change this by using genetic data to identify the most suitable therapies.

By integrating genomic insights into routine care, the initiative seeks to reduce trial-and-error treatments, improve survival rates, and optimize healthcare resources within the public system.

Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-Founder of 4baseCare, described the MoU as a critical step toward making advanced cancer care more accessible.

He emphasized that the goal is to empower oncologists with evidence-based insights, ensuring patients receive treatments tailored to their specific genetic makeup.

A Step Toward the Future of Healthcare

The partnership highlights Maharashtra’s proactive approach to adopting cutting-edge healthcare technologies. As India continues to face a growing cancer burden, initiatives like this could set a benchmark for other states to follow.

By combining artificial intelligence, genomic science, and public healthcare infrastructure, the Centre of Excellence represents a shift toward more precise, efficient, and patient-centric cancer care.

The collaboration between 4baseCare and the Government of Maharashtra signals a transformative moment in India’s healthcare landscape. With precision oncology moving into the public domain, patients may soon benefit from faster diagnoses, targeted treatments, and improved outcomes.

As the project unfolds, it has the potential to redefine how cancer is treated—not just in Maharashtra, but across the country.