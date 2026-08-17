Another Israeli Air Force officer has been arrested over allegations that classified military information was used to place bets on Polymarket about attacks in Iran and Yemen, deepening a growing security scandal involving prediction markets and military intelligence.

The IAF major is suspected of breach of trust after allegedly using sensitive information to wager on the timing or occurrence of military operations, according to reports cited in the supplied material. The case is expected to proceed to a hearing, while investigators determine whether more serious offenses involving classified information are warranted.

The arrest adds to mounting scrutiny in Israel over whether military personnel have been exploiting access to operational intelligence for personal financial gain.

Polymarket Bets Trigger Security Alarm

Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market where users trade positions based on the expected outcomes of real-world events. Markets cover everything from elections and economic developments to sporting events and geopolitical conflicts.

The platform has grown into one of the world’s most prominent prediction markets, with prices effectively representing crowd-sourced probabilities.

That model, however, creates an obvious security problem when participants possess information that ordinary traders cannot access.

Military personnel with advance knowledge of planned operations could potentially gain an enormous advantage by placing bets before events become public.

That is precisely what Israeli investigators are now examining.

Previous IAF Cases Raise Stakes

The latest arrest follows earlier cases involving Israeli Air Force personnel allegedly betting on military operations.

In February, Israeli authorities arrested two suspects in a joint investigation involving the Shin Bet, a Defense Ministry investigative unit and Israel Police. Investigators suspected that military reservists had used classified information obtained during their service to wager on Polymarket.

Prosecutors subsequently alleged that evidence supported serious security-related charges, alongside accusations including bribery and obstruction of justice.

In another case reported in May, an IAF officer was charged with allegedly placing Polymarket bets connected to Israeli military operations.

Prosecutors argued that the officer’s alleged willingness to exploit sensitive information for financial gain represented a potentially serious risk to military security.

The officer reportedly claimed he did not fully understand the seriousness of his conduct and suggested that gambling on prediction platforms was widespread among personnel.

Iran and Yemen Bets Under the Microscope

The cases have attracted particular attention because they involve military operations connected to Iran and Yemen, two major flashpoints in the Middle East.

Investigators are examining whether confidential information about planned attacks was used to place profitable wagers before the operations became public.

The allegations raise questions extending beyond individual misconduct. If classified operational information is being used in prediction markets, military authorities could face pressure to tighten controls over intelligence access and personnel activity on financial platforms.

The potential profits also provide a powerful incentive for insiders to exploit information that could otherwise remain closely guarded.

Polymarket Faces a New Kind of Problem

The controversy highlights a growing challenge for prediction markets as they expand into geopolitics.

Polymarket has previously faced regulatory scrutiny in the United States, including a $1.4 million settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2022 over operating an unregistered facility.

The Israeli cases are fundamentally different.

Rather than focusing on whether the platform itself is operating legally, authorities are confronting the possibility that prediction markets can become vehicles for monetizing confidential intelligence.

Similar concerns have surfaced in the United States. Reports have indicated that White House staff were warned against using insider knowledge to place bets on prediction markets.

Congress has also faced calls to investigate wagers involving major geopolitical developments.

A Bigger Security Question Emerges

The latest arrest could therefore become another test of how governments respond when financial markets, artificial intelligence-era forecasting and classified information collide.

For Israel, the immediate challenge is determining whether the alleged conduct represents an isolated breach or evidence of a wider culture of gambling among military personnel.

Either way, the investigation’s message is becoming increasingly clear: classified military intelligence cannot be treated like a private betting advantage.