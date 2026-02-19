4baseCare and Owkin Partner to Transform Cancer Research with AI and Inclusive Genomic Data

Connect with us
Healthcare

India-based precision oncology company 4baseCare has partnered with France-based AI innovator Owkin to advance inclusive cancer research and improve global treatment outcomes. Announced on February 19, 2026, the collaboration seeks to transform fragmented cancer care data into AI-ready intelligence, helping close longstanding gaps in global cancer research.

The partnership focuses on addressing a critical issue in modern oncology: the underrepresentation of Asian and Middle Eastern populations in clinical datasets, which has historically limited the effectiveness of precision medicine for these groups.

By building more diverse and representative genomic datasets, both companies aim to create more equitable standards in cancer care and accelerate the development of targeted therapies.

Harnessing AI to Unlock Cancer Insights

At the heart of the collaboration is France’s Owkin, an advanced AI platform designed to analyze complex biomedical data and generate actionable insights for drug discovery and patient care.

Founded by CEO and co-founder Thomas Clozel, Owkin focuses on developing Biological Artificial Superintelligence (BASI) — a next-generation AI approach aimed at accelerating disease discovery and treatment. Its proprietary AI agent, K Pro, connects research and clinical care by structuring multimodal patient data into AI-ready datasets.

This allows researchers and pharmaceutical companies to better understand disease patterns, identify potential treatments, and improve clinical trial outcomes.

Thomas Clozel emphasized that global patient data is essential to advancing precision medicine, noting that inclusive datasets can unlock discoveries that benefit broader populations.

4baseCare’s Genomic Testing Strengthens Precision Oncology

4baseCare brings deep expertise in genomics and population-specific cancer intelligence to the partnership. The company’s TarGT™ Indiegene test provides advanced genomic profiling, helping clinicians understand the unique genetic characteristics of a patient’s cancer.

This enables more precise treatment decisions tailored to individual patients rather than relying on generalized treatment protocols.

Co-founder and COO Kshitij Rishi highlighted the importance of diverse genomic data, explaining that precision oncology depends on accurate and representative patient information. By focusing on underrepresented populations, 4baseCare aims to ensure that advances in cancer treatment benefit a wider global population.

Bridging the Global Cancer Data Gap

One of the biggest challenges in oncology today is the fragmentation of healthcare data across hospitals, research institutions, and geographic regions. This fragmentation slows research progress and limits the effectiveness of AI-driven medical innovation.

Through this collaboration, 4baseCare and Owkin aim to unify and structure these datasets, creating powerful AI-driven insights that accelerate clinical research and drug development.

The initiative is particularly significant for regions such as India, Asia, and the Middle East, where genomic diversity remains underrepresented in global cancer research databases.

A Major Step Toward the Future of AI-Powered Precision Medicine

The partnership represents a major advancement in combining artificial intelligence with precision oncology. By integrating genomic intelligence with AI-powered analytics, both companies aim to accelerate breakthroughs in cancer diagnostics, treatment, and drug development.

As AI continues to reshape healthcare, collaborations like this are expected to play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes and ensuring equitable access to advanced medical care worldwide.

With a shared vision of inclusive precision medicine, 4baseCare and Owkin are positioning themselves at the forefront of the next generation of AI-driven cancer research.

