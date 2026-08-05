The Women’s Hospital Expands Robotic Surgery Programme with SSI Mantra Generation 3 System

The Women’s Hospital (TWH), India’s first multi-speciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women’s healthcare, has strengthened its advanced surgical capabilities with the installation of the SSI Mantra Generation 3 Surgical Robotic System, a move aimed at expanding access to precision-led, minimally invasive procedures across multiple medical disciplines.

Developed by Indian medical technology company SS Innovations, the made-in-India robotic platform is designed to support surgeons in performing complex operations with enhanced precision while improving patient recovery outcomes. Hospital officials say the addition represents a significant milestone in TWH’s strategy to integrate advanced surgical technologies into comprehensive patient care.

Expanding Access to Robot-Assisted Surgery

The introduction of the SSI Mantra Generation 3 system enables The Women’s Hospital to offer robot-assisted procedures across a broad range of specialties, including general surgery, gynaecology, urology, gastrointestinal surgery, colorectal surgery and thoracic surgery, subject to clinical suitability and infrastructure requirements.

By expanding its robotic surgery programme, the hospital aims to provide patients with greater access to minimally invasive surgical options that may reduce physical trauma associated with traditional open procedures.

Robot-assisted surgery has increasingly become an important component of modern healthcare, allowing surgeons to perform delicate operations using highly controlled robotic instruments operated from a dedicated console.

Focus on Faster Recovery and Better Patient Outcomes

Hospital representatives highlighted that the technology is intended to improve the overall surgical experience by supporting smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, fewer post-operative complications, and shorter hospital stays.

These advantages can contribute to quicker recovery, enabling patients to return to their daily routines sooner while reducing the physical and emotional burden often associated with major surgery.

For many patients, particularly women balancing family responsibilities, careers and caregiving duties, reducing recovery time can significantly improve quality of life following surgical treatment.

Made-in-India Innovation

The SSI Mantra Generation 3 system reflects India’s growing capabilities in developing advanced medical technologies domestically.

The four-arm robotic platform consists of robotic surgical arms, a surgeon console and a central control system equipped with an integrated camera, lighting system and multiple surgical energy sources, including monopolar, bipolar and harmonic technologies.

The system also supports more than 20 robotic surgical instruments, providing surgeons with flexibility across a wide variety of procedures.

Its instrument sterilisation compatibility and telesurgery capabilities further position the platform for future applications, potentially allowing surgeons to perform procedures remotely where clinical and regulatory conditions permit.

Hospital Emphasises Patient-Centric Technology

Commenting on the launch, Anika Parashar, Founder and CEO of The Women’s Hospital, said the investment reflects the institution’s philosophy of combining advanced clinical excellence with compassionate patient care.

According to Parashar, surgery affects far more than a patient’s physical health, often disrupting work, mobility, family life and emotional well-being. She noted that the hospital views technology as meaningful only when it helps reduce suffering, supports faster recovery and enables doctors to deliver safer, more precise treatment.

She added that integrating the SSI Mantra Generation 3 system aligns with TWH’s broader vision of building a healthcare ecosystem where advanced technology remains accessible while maintaining a strong focus on personalised patient care.

Growing Adoption of Robotic Surgery in India

India has witnessed steady growth in the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery over the past decade as hospitals increasingly invest in advanced surgical technologies.

Initially concentrated in large metropolitan centres, robotic surgery is now expanding across multiple specialties, including oncology, urology, gynaecology, gastrointestinal surgery and cardiothoracic procedures.

Medical experts say robotic platforms can offer enhanced visualisation, improved dexterity and greater precision compared with conventional laparoscopic surgery in selected cases. However, they also note that treatment decisions continue to depend on each patient’s medical condition, the complexity of the procedure and the surgeon’s expertise.

Strengthening Future-Ready Healthcare

The installation of the SSI Mantra Generation 3 system further positions The Women’s Hospital as a technology-enabled surgical centre focused on expanding access to advanced minimally invasive care.

The hospital combines specialist clinicians, modern operating infrastructure, maternal and neonatal services and dedicated women’s healthcare programmes under one integrated facility in South Delhi.

As demand for precision surgery continues to rise across India, healthcare providers are increasingly investing in technologies that can improve surgical outcomes while enhancing patient comfort and reducing recovery times.

With its latest addition, The Women’s Hospital joins a growing number of institutions embracing homegrown robotic innovation to strengthen India’s healthcare capabilities. The move also highlights the increasing role of domestically developed medical technologies in supporting the country’s expanding surgical ecosystem and improving access to advanced treatment options for patients across multiple clinical specialties.