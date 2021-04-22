PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting to review oxygen supply, availability across country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting, on Thursday, to review oxygen supply availability across the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections. He directed top officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.









PM Modi said states must act against any hoarding of oxygen and directed officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner and called for fixing responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. In the meeting that also discussed ways and means to boost oxygen availability and demands from many states for an increase in its supply, the government was informed that the supply of life-saving gas to states has been steadily increasing.

According to a statement, against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/day of liquid medical oxygen, the Centre has from April 21 allocated 6,822 MT/day to these states. It was noted that in the last few days, the availability of liquid medical oxygen has been increased by about 3,300 MT/day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of supply of oxygen for non-essential industries.

It said railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long distance transport of tankers. The first rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of the liquid medical oxygen. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to oxygen suppliers to reduce one-way journey time in oxygen supply. The prime minister was informed than an elaborate exercise is being done in coordination with states to find their demand for oxygen and ensure adequate supply. Top officials representing various ministries informed PM Modi that they are working together with the states to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.

“PM directed the officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner. He highlighted the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction and asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production and supply of oxygen,” the statement said. “Various measures are being untaken to rapidly increase the availability of cryogenic tankers through conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and airlifting of tankers as well as manufacturing them.”