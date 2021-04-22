Above 18 to get vaccinated from May 1, register via CoWIN portal

The Centre has finally given the nod for COVID-19 vaccination of those above 18 from May 1 in the third phase of inoculation. Those eligible can register on the government’s CoWIN portal – cowin.gov.in, or through the Aarogya Setu app to get their coronavirus vaccine.









“In the third phase of the immunization programme, vaccine manufacturers will have to supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Centre. They would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to state governments and in the open market,” the Centre said. “The division of vaccine supply 50% to Government of India and 50% to other than Government of India channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country.”

For the vaccination process, users need to register online before heading to the hospitals and getting their first dose. Once the registration process for phase 3 begins, users can register through the CoWIN portal and Aargya Setu app. They need to put their mobile number and get an OTP. Users have to type the digits (OTP) on the site and click on verify. On the registration page, they need to fill out all the details including photo ID proof, name, gender and year of birth etc.

Once registered, users will get the option to schedule an appointment. For this, they have to click on schedule next to the name of the person registered. Enter the pin code and click the search button. By doing this, centres in the pin code will show up. Users can then select the date and time they want to be vaccinated and finally click confirm. A user can add up to four members through one login.

If a user is registering through Aarogya Setu app, they need to click on CoWIN tab on the home screen, select vaccination registration, enter the mobile number and get the OTP. Then verify and follow the same steps as already mentioned above.

India’s vaccination drive currently offers two COVID vaccines – Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.