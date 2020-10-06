Medulance Healthcare and MyGate collaboration to provide medical emergency transportation

Medulance Healthcare and MyGate collaboration will empower millions of users in eight major cities with easy access to medical emergency transportation. The comprehensive end-to-end emergency response service provider launched Medualert amid the COVID-19 pandemic.









Medualert is a solution which caters to the emergency needs of residents of a society or employees of the organizations and their family members via a dedicated helpline number. Pranav Bajaj, founder of Medulance, said their commitment towards the health of their users is exemplary and partnership with them makes it possible to assist millions of residential flats on their platform. “With the rising demand for digitized ambulances, we are constantly working towards making an integrated healthcare ecosystem to assist as many lives as possible without any delay,” Bajaj said. “We have built technology-driven infrastructure and placed our 5,000+ ambulances network strategically to cater to MyGate’s ever-increasing number of societies in eight cities.” Abhishek Kumar, co-founder & COO MyGate, said their goal is to ensure the security of millions of families on MyGate. “This naturally extends to the accessibility of emergency services,” Kumar said. “We are glad to collaborate with Medulance to bring a direct helpline and best-in-class response times in this times of need.”

The initiative will connect over 14 lakhs residential flats in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Lucknow through a single emergency helpline number. MyGate users can avail Medulance services via a dedicated Medualert Emergency Helpline Number set up exclusively for them, leveraging the proprietary emergency management technology. It assures users of 100 per cent call answer, first-aid in the call within 30-45 seconds of a call being made, dispatching the ambulance within 3 minutes of the call, and providing a total response time of under 25 minutes.

Medulance was launched in 2017 with the aim to make finding an ambulance as easy as finding food or taxis. It has an aggregated fleet of over 5,000 ambulances spread across 22 cities in India. MyGate is a technology-forward app, founded in 2016, to simplify the lives of millions of people across the country.