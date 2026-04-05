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As Live Nation Trial Continues, Artists Say Touring Is Becoming Unsustainable

As Live Nation Trial Ticketmaster Continues, Artists Say Touring Is Becoming Unsustainable pressures challenges Antitrust trial

Culture

As Live Nation Trial Continues, Artists Say Touring Is Becoming Unsustainable

Sound Plunge

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The ongoing antitrust case involving Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster has reignited debate over the economics of live music. While legal arguments focus on market dominance, artists say the real issue runs deeper: touring itself is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Despite a partial settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, multiple states continue to pursue the case, arguing that the company’s influence over ticketing, venues, and promotion limits competition.

Artists Speak Out on Ticket Prices

Musicians across genres say rising ticket prices, and especially resale markups, are damaging both fan trust and artist reputations.

Artists highlighted how presale tickets for their shows were listed at inflated prices before general release, even though the band did not set those rates. The issue, artists say, is that fans often blame performers rather than ticketing systems.

High prices for major concerts also ripple across the industry. When fans spend heavily on big-name tours, they are less likely to attend smaller, independent shows, hurting emerging artists the most.

Touring: The Main Income, But At What Cost?

With streaming revenues remaining low, touring has become the primary income source for most musicians. However, the cost of staying on the road, fuel, lodging, food, crew, and equipment continues to rise sharply.

Independent artists say profit margins are shrinking. Many still rely on side jobs between tours, despite performing nationally. Unexpected challenges, such as vehicle breakdowns or poor ticket sales due to weather, can quickly turn a tour into a financial loss.

Studies also show that a majority of independent venues and promoters are struggling to remain profitable, further limiting opportunities for artists to perform.

While the Live Nation trial has brought attention to market consolidation, artists emphasize that the challenges go beyond a single corporation. The rise of streaming platforms, social media algorithms, and even generative AI has reshaped how musicians earn a living.

Some artists fear that large tech and entertainment systems are squeezing creatives from all sides, offering exposure but limited financial return.

At the same time, independent venues are closing or downsizing, reducing spaces where artists can build audiences organically.

A System Artists Say “Doesn’t Work”

For many musicians, the current ecosystem feels restrictive. Touring, once seen as a reliable way to connect with fans and earn income, is now fraught with uncertainty.

Artists say they are “cornered” by a system where they must rely on large platforms for visibility while struggling to cover basic costs. Even small changes—like ticket fees or lower turnout—can significantly impact earnings.

The outcome of the Live Nation trial could reshape the live music landscape, particularly if structural changes are enforced. However, artists stress that deeper reforms are needed to make touring viable long-term.

As the industry evolves, one thing remains clear: live music is still essential—not just for artists’ livelihoods, but for cultural connection. The challenge lies in ensuring it remains accessible, fair, and sustainable for everyone involved.

  • As Live Nation Trial Ticketmaster Continues, Artists Say Touring Is Becoming Unsustainable pressures challenges Antitrust trial
  • As Live Nation Trial Ticketmaster Continues, Artists Say Touring Is Becoming Unsustainable pressures challenges Antitrust trial

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