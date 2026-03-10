Justice Department Reaches Tentative Antitrust Settlement With Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Despite the federal government’s announcement, a coalition of more than two dozen states has rejected the settlement and intends to continue pursuing the lawsuit in court. Letitia James criticized the deal, arguing that it fails to dismantle the alleged monopoly at the center of the case.

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a tentative settlement in its antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment and its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster.

Federal officials described the agreement as a step toward improving competition in the live events market and reducing ticketing costs for consumers. However, the proposed deal has already drawn strong criticism from multiple state attorneys general who say it does not go far enough to address alleged monopoly practices.

The case centers on accusations that Live Nation and Ticketmaster used their dominant position in the concert industry to suppress competition and drive up ticket prices for fans.

Key Terms of the Settlement

According to details released by federal officials, the agreement would introduce several changes to how Live Nation operates its ticketing system.

Among the major provisions:

Live Nation would allow venues to sell a portion of tickets through competing ticket platforms.

Up to 50% of tickets at company-controlled amphitheaters could be sold via alternative ticket marketplaces.

Service fees at those venues would be capped at 15% .

The company would divest ownership or control of 13 amphitheaters across the United States.

A $280 million settlement fund would be established to compensate states or pay potential penalties.

The deal would also extend an existing federal oversight agreement between the Justice Department and Live Nation for an additional eight years.

States Reject the Proposed Agreement

Despite the federal government’s announcement, a coalition of more than two dozen states has rejected the settlement and intends to continue pursuing the lawsuit in court. Letitia James criticized the deal, arguing that it fails to dismantle the alleged monopoly at the center of the case.

Several other state attorneys general echoed similar concerns, saying the proposed agreement does not sufficiently protect fans, artists, or independent venues from anticompetitive behavior.

States including California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Washington are among those planning to continue litigation.

Criticism From Lawmakers and Industry Groups

The settlement has also faced criticism from lawmakers and industry advocates who believe stronger action is necessary to restore competition in the live entertainment market.

Amy Klobuchar, a longtime advocate for antitrust enforcement, argued that breaking up Live Nation may be the only way to fully address concerns about market dominance.

Meanwhile, representatives from the National Independent Venue Association said the financial penalty included in the settlement represents only a small fraction of Live Nation’s annual revenue.

Industry groups have warned that without more significant reforms, independent venues and promoters could continue facing challenges competing with the industry giant.

Legal Battle Expected to Continue

The lawsuit originally accused Live Nation of controlling multiple parts of the live entertainment ecosystem, including concert promotion, venue management, artist representation, and ticket sales.

Critics argue that this vertical integration gives the company significant influence over pricing and market access.

The trial, taking place in federal court in New York City, is expected to continue for the states that declined to join the settlement.

A federal judge will ultimately determine whether the proposed agreement is approved and how the remaining legal claims proceed.

What This Means for Concert Fans

For music fans, the outcome of the case could influence ticket prices, service fees, and how concert tickets are sold in the future.

As the legal process continues, the dispute highlights ongoing concerns about competition and transparency in the live entertainment industry.

Regardless of the settlement’s fate, the case marks one of the most significant antitrust challenges in the modern concert business.