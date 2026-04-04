Artemis II Astronauts Capture Jaw-Dropping Earth Photos From Deep Space

The crew of Artemis II is not just making history – they’re capturing it in breathtaking detail. Just days into the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years, astronauts aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft have released awe-inspiring images of Earth from deep space.

Led by Commander Reid Wiseman, the four-member crew has already delivered a series of remarkable photographs that showcase Earth in ways rarely seen by human eyes.

Earth Like You’ve Never Seen Before

Among the most striking images is one showing Earth nearly eclipsing the Sun, surrounded by a rare phenomenon known as zodiacal light, a faint triangular glow caused by sunlight reflecting off cosmic dust.

In the same frame, shimmering auroras appear on opposite ends of the planet, creating a surreal composition of light and color. Another photograph captures the Earth’s “terminator line,” the boundary separating day and night, offering a dramatic visual of the planet’s rotation.

These images are more than just beautiful; they provide valuable scientific insight and a new perspective on Earth’s atmosphere and light interactions.

Inside the Orion Spacecraft

Beyond external views, the astronauts have also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from inside the Orion capsule. Floating in microgravity, the crew – Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen- have been documenting daily life during the 10-day mission.

As of mid-mission, the spacecraft had traveled roughly 100,000 miles (160,000 km) from Earth and continues its journey toward the Moon. The mission includes a close lunar flyby, bringing the crew within approximately 4,000 to 6,000 miles of the Moon’s surface before looping back home.

A Shared Human Experience

For the astronauts, the view of Earth from deep space is more than just a visual spectacle—it’s deeply emotional. Glover described the planet as “beautiful,” emphasizing how the view unites humanity beyond borders.

From this distance, Earth appears as a single, fragile sphere suspended in darkness—a powerful reminder of our shared existence.

Koch, who is set to become the first woman to travel around the Moon, echoed similar sentiments, describing the experience as something no training could fully prepare them for.

Science Meets Inspiration

NASA officials say the crew is working closely with scientists to determine which additional images and observations will be most valuable as the mission progresses. The photographs are expected to aid future exploration efforts while also inspiring a new generation of space enthusiasts.

As NASA pushes forward with its Artemis program, these early images from Artemis II highlight both the technical achievements and the emotional impact of human spaceflight.