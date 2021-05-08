Breaking Barriers: First batch of women soldiers inducted into Indian Army

The Indian Army on Saturday inducted its first batch of 83 women soldiers into Military Police Corps. Notably, this is the first time women soldiers have joined the military in the non-officer cadre. The women personnel were inducted at an attestation parade at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru r on their successful completion of the intense 61 weeks of training.









“The Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMP C &S) at Bengaluru held the attestation parade of the first batch of 83 women soldiers at the Dronacharya Parade Ground on May 8. The parade was conducted as a low-key event while observing all Covid-19 protocols,” the army said in a statement.

The woman soldiers have joined the army after taking “intense 61 weeks of training on aspects related to Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications, the army said

The Centre had allowed the induction of women in military police in January 2019. The army plans to induct 800 women into the military police with a yearly intake of 52 women who will serve as personnel below officer rank.