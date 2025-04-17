Connect with us

RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
A new controversy has emerged around Indian drone manufacturer ideaForge after two of its partner companies were disqualified from Indian army tenders for offering drones that allegedly contained Chinese components — a potential breach of national security, according to RTI activist Tej Pratap Singh.

Tej Pratap Singh held a press conference on Thursday, calling for swift action against ideaForge. He has filed formal complaints with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Defence, and the Union Commerce Ministry, urging them to investigate and hold the company accountable. He claims that Chinese components were used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) pitched to the Indian Army, which could expose critical surveillance operations to foreign threats.

The issue surfaced during technical evaluations of two tenders floated by the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in July and August 2024. The tenders, marked GEM/2024/B/5044136 and GEM/2024/B/5044183, called for 40 mini surveillance drones each, capable of day and night operation for the Indian Army’s Northern Command — a sensitive region bordering Pakistan and China.

ideaForge Shares Surge 8% After Blue Diamond Properties Acquires Stake in Bulk Deal

According to Tej Pratap Singh, the drones presented by Rohal Technologies Pvt Ltd and Deftech & GreenIndia Pvt Ltd — both IdeaForge’s partners — were based on the company’s Q6 V2 D&N model, which allegedly included parts made in China. Both bids were subsequently disqualified for non-compliance with the ‘Make in India’ norms.

This is not the first time the company has come under scrutiny. In August 2024, BusinessLine reported on the presence of Chinese parts in drones previously supplied to the armed forces, prompting the Army to cancel a logistics drone contract. At the time, the Army said it was working to prevent similar lapses.

Tej Pratap Singh alleged that drones from IdeaForge had not only violated procurement norms but may have been vulnerable to hacking by adversarial nations, including Pakistan and China. While court proceedings and complaints are ongoing, he criticised the authorities for failing to impose stricter oversight or sanctions.

ideForge Defence 

In response, ideaForge issued a statement rejecting the notion that their drones pose a national security threat. The company acknowledged that its partners were disqualified but attributed the issue to “non-critical components” made by a Swiss original equipment manufacturer (OEM) whose factory is based in China. 

“These were trial units for an opportunity. Our partners may have been asked to correct the issue in future submissions,” the company said. “We fail to see how this can be construed as a national security concern.”

Regarding Tej Pratap Singh’s hacking claims and Chinese components, ideaForge asserted that earlier incidents were not the result of cyberattacks but rather due to technical glitches and cross-border jamming, which are common phenomena in border regions. “These should not be misrepresented as hacking,” the company said, citing clarifications already issued by the Indian Army.

As tensions over import dependencies and cybersecurity risks continue to rise, this episode highlights the fragility of defence procurement standards — and the delicate balancing act between innovation, compliance, and national interest.

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech


Loading...