India's Defence-Drone Vision Gets a Boost: ZUPPA Launches MRO Lab at Madras Regimental Centre

India’s Defence-Drone Vision Gets a Boost: ZUPPA Launches MRO Lab at Madras Regimental Centre Operation Sindoor Indian Army

Defence

India’s Defence-Drone Vision Gets a Boost: ZUPPA Launches MRO Lab at Madras Regimental Centre

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Step towards modernizing Indian battlefield capabilities, Chennai-based ZUPPA Geo Navigation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has inaugurated a cutting-edge Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Lab at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), in partnership with the Indian Army’s Dakshin Bharat Area.

This strategic initiative directly responds to the Indian Army Chief’s call in November 2024 for “a drone for every soldier,” laying the groundwork for the widespread adoption, training, and in-field maintenance of indigenous drone systems.

ZUPPA, India’s only deep-tech drone developer and manufacturer, will power the MRO Lab with its proprietary Learning Management System (LMS) and hands-on technical training modules. These tools are designed to empower soldiers—particularly Agniveers and retiring personnel—with critical skills in drone electronics, EMF diagnostics, component repairs, and other related areas. “The real challenge in drone warfare lies not just in flying them, but in understanding the intricate electronic systems—especially the impact of high electromagnetic fields on sensitive onboard sensors,” said Sai Pattabiram, Founder & MD, ZUPPA Pvt. Ltd.



The idea for the lab germinated after the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the urgent need for self-reliance in drone upkeep and battlefield adaptability. The collaboration followed multiple technical consultations between Lt. Gen. Karanbir Brar, GOC, Dakshin Bharat Area, and ZUPPA’s leadership.

ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification

Following approvals, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to establish the lab and integrate it with DGCA-certified drone pilot training, facilitated through TNUAV Corporation. This marks the first time such certification training has been formally linked to military drone education in India.

Venkatesh Sai, (Co-founder & Technical Director, Zuppa) and Lt. Gen. Karanbir Brar

Venkatesh Sai (Co-founder & Technical Director, Zuppa) and Lt. Gen. Karanbir Brar

ZUPPA’s drone MRO Lab stands out with its scalable LMS framework, offering remote access to modular lessons for both learners and instructors. It is especially impactful for mass Agniveer batches and for upskilling soldiers approaching retirement for civilian drone industry roles. “The Indian Army’s adoption of our indigenous MRO solution is a strong validation of both our technical capability and our commitment to self-reliance,” said Venkatesh Sai, Co-Founder and Technical Director, ZUPPA.

This development isn’t confined to the military. ZUPPA has also deployed Innovation Labs in AICTE-approved engineering colleges, aiming to align defence-grade requirements with emerging academic research in robotics and aerial navigation. Expansion of the MRO initiative to other regimental training centers and technical arms of the Army is already in motion.


