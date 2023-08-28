Sterlite Power bags green energy transmission project in Rajasthan

Sterlite Power has secured a green energy transmission order for Rajasthan Phase-III (20GW), a statement said. The project includes construction of 350km 765Kv electricity transmission corridor. However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.









According to the statement, the project has three integral components — a 350 km 765kV transmission corridor connecting the renewable energy zone of Fatehgarh III to the substation at Beawar; construction of a 3000 MVA 765/400kV Substation at Beawar and construction of two LILO lines, covering approximately 120 km. The project also includes Static Synchronous Compensators (STATCOM) system implementation at Fatehgarh III substation. Sterlite Power will be the first private transmission infrastructure developer in the country to implement a STATCOM, it stated.

This order win marks Sterlite Power’s second venture into green energy transmission projects in Rajasthan.The project was bid out through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process. Sterlite Power received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, to build the project on BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis, for a period of 35 years. Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “The development of these critical renewable infrastructure assets is indeed a significant step toward advancing India’s renewable energy goals.” In March 2023, Sterlite Power won Part G Phase III of the project, Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Ltd.